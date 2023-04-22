Fans mesmerized by Stamp Fairtex’s catchy dancing and intense fighting ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Stamp Fairtex might be the most notable MMA fighter to come out of Thailand. The ONE atomweight MMA star has the perfect combination of superstar looks, colorful personality, and ferocious fighting style.

Her perfect balance of beast-like ferocity and flamboyant feminity made her stand out in ONE Championship's massive roster of killers.

One of the things Stamp's fans love about her is her awesome dancing skills that she never fails to show off every time she walks to the Circle. In fact, whenever she's not blasting someone with kicks or punches or choking them out, Stamp can be seen dancing and doing all sorts of goofy stuff online.

Ahead of her US mainland debut at ONE Fight Night 10 against Alyse Anderson, ONE posted a video of Stamp Fairtex doing her usual cute dance online:

"Spreadin’ love ❤️ Will Stamp Fairtex come out swinging on May 5 when she goes up against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👀 @stamp_fairtex"

Fans were mesmerized by the Thai superstar's ability to be such a beautiful and joyous soul while still being able to flip the switch and become a killer:

Comments on Stamp's video

@velibahar58 said it rather accurately:

"And after that cute dance she knocking people out 😂"

@blu.nova said what we were all thinking:

"How does she do this stuff and still beat up her competitors 🤦‍♂️ world class lady"

Perhaps it was @iams7nu who said it best:

"Don't fall for her seeing her cuteness, she can sent you to God with a punch😂"

Stamp Fairtex faces Alyse Anderson on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which airs live on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire fight card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes