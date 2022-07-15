"Why does he look like Ross from Friends?" - Fans left amused by a young Bruce Buffer on UFC debut 26 years ago 

MMA fans have been given a throwback after footage from Bruce Buffer's UFC debut 26 years ago went viral online.

The iconic octagon announcer was pictured fresh-faced with no grey hair in sight at UFC 10. Buffer is the half-brother of Michael Buffer, boxing's own legendary ring announcer. The two brothers first met in the 1980s with the latter announcing UFC 6 and 7 before Bruce took the reigns permanently.

"26 years ago today, @brucebuffer stepped into the Octagon as the full-time fight announcer at UFC 10"

26 years ago today, @brucebuffer stepped into the Octagon as the full-time fight announcer at UFC 10

Fans have hilariously reacted to the video of the now 65-year-old, with one fan claiming he looked like Ross Gueller (David Schwimmer) from the hit US sitcom Friends.

"Okay but why does he look like Ross from friends?"

tv reaction videos @tvreactz ross geller friends iM FiNe awkward level to the max ross geller friends iM FiNe awkward level to the max https://t.co/rUdyjBwQGz

Another fan noted that Buffer lacked the iconic 'rasp' for his voice, which has likely built up over the years in the business.

"He ain't got that Buffer rasp yet"

One fan admitted it was a life goal to have Bruce Buffer announce her birthday.

"I have to get my birthday announcment from Buffer at some point #lifegoals"

Check out the rest of the fan reactions here:

A compilation of fans reacting to the video of Bruce Buffer

The veteran announcer has only missed one PPV since UFC 11 in 1996. Ahead of UFC 267's Abu Dhabi card last year, the 65-year-old announced that he had contracted COVID-19 and was unable to travel, ending Buffer's 25-year streak of announcing UFC numbered events.

How much is Bruce Buffer paid per fight?

Many fans have often wondered just how much Bruce Buffer is paid when he steps foot in the octagon. An iconic voice that has been with the organization since its early days, Buffer has been around through the meteoric highs and lows of the company.

I got these tickets for my 21st birthday I don't think I'll ever be that close again hahaha @myopinionisseen Not as sick as getting to fist bump Bruce Buffer tho

So, what is the 65-year-old's net worth and how much is he paid?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the legendary octagon announcer is worth over $12 million dollars. Buffer's current contract reportedly earns him $50,000 per fight he calls, with it rising to $100,000 for special pay-per-view events.

Buffer also has many ventures outside of the UFC. The American is a professional poker player and is often pictured playing on the circuit. The 65-year-old also hosts his own podcast titled It's Time! which has featured UFC stars such as Michael Bisping, Rose Namajunas and Francis Ngannou.

