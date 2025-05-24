“Fans love finishes” - Undefeated Magomed Akaev looking to leave a good first impression at ONE Fight Night 32

Magomed Akaev’s plan for his ONE Championship debut is very simple: show up, show out, and finish the fight early. With a perfect 10-0 record heading into ONE Fight Night 32, the Russian standout is looking to make a statement on the global stage.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he opened up about his grand ambitions for his promotional debut:

“I always want the finish," he said. "Whether it’s a KO or a submission, that’s what stays in the record books. Fans love finishes, and they’re good for your portfolio, too.”

Akaev will face Ibragim Dauev, who made a strong first impression of his own when he dominated longtime veteran Mark Abelardo earlier this year. It’s a classic battle between two up-and-coming threats in a crowded division, and Akaev’s looking to stand out by doing what he’s always done best: ending fights early.

"Strike, grapple, and submit" - Magomed Akaev reveals his straightforward plan to excel vs Ibragim Dauev

When it comes to game planning, Magomed Akaev keeps things direct.

"I'd say my style is versatile," he said. "I can strike, grapple, and submit. If I want to wrestle, I wrestle."

That well-roundedness will be key against Dauev, who also brings solid grappling to the table but leans more toward stand-up striking. It’s something Akaev has studied and plans to exploit:

"Ibragim is more of a striker, from what I've seen in his fights. He tends to focus on stand-up and leaves gaps in his wrestling."

Magomed Akaev will go up against Ibragim Dauev on his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 32, which takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action on June 6, live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

