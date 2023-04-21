Fans loving Stamp Fairtex’ Colorado snapshots ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship fans can’t wait to see Stamp Fairtex back inside the Circle.

The former two-sport world champion is set to make her mainland debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video when the promotion heads to North America for the very first time. Slated to square off with atomweight standout Alyse Anderson, the Thai superstar will look to put on a show in the ‘Mile High City’ on May 5.

Giving us a glimpse into Stamp Fairtex’s training for the highly anticipated matchup is Adrian Nigel, a content creator for Easton Training Center where she is currently honing her skills ahead of next month’s atomweight clash.

“What a life it’s been lately. Getting to meet my idols, shoot the champ, see my teammate reach glory and get to fight in Thailand…

“Just thankful lately.

“Enjoy some of these special moments for me while Stamp was training at @Eastontc. Don’t miss out on @stamp_fairtex on May 5th over here in Denver, CO for @onechampionship 🏆 Still can’t believe this is happening in my own backyard.”

Fans of the dance-happy superstar shared their love in the comments section on Instagram, saying:

loved.b4: Y u got me crushing stamp

ianlb._: You are amazing fighter 😍

iamzeedrgn: Why in Pic 2 @stamp_fairtex looks like she's about to drop the hottest album 🔥 of 2023

deadrith: Get that work in @stamp_fairtex keep training hard 💪 hope you're enjoying your time in the states. Be safe and God bless 🙏

With back-to-back wins against Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, Stamp Fairtex is on the cusp of another ONE world title opportunity. Should she have her hand raised against Alyse Anderson, Stamp will likely be doing her dance all the way to a main event matchup with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

Determined to keep that from happening is American-born Alyse Anderson. 6-2 in her professional mixed martial arts career, a win over Stamp would be the biggest victory of her career thus far.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

