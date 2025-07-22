  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Fans overjoyed as Dustin Poirier's daughter gifts him a handmade BDE title: "The best belt you can have"

Fans overjoyed as Dustin Poirier's daughter gifts him a handmade BDE title: "The best belt you can have"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:31 GMT
Fans on Dustin Poirier winning the
Fans on Dustin Poirier winning the 'BDE' title. [Image courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier recently received a special handmade title from his daughter in the aftermath of his retirement fight last weekend. While Poirier failed to become the BMF champion against Max Holloway at UFC 318, he's successfully secured the coveted 'BDE' or 'Best Dad Ever' title at home.

Ad

Holloway beat Poirier via unanimous decision in the Louisiana native's last-ever UFC outing. After the fight, 'The Diamond' laid his gloves down in the middle of the octagon and emotionally addressed his departure from the sport.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier showed off a special BDE belt that he received from his daughter after his retirement. After @Home_of_Fight shared a picture of the title via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

"The best belt you can have."

Another fan wrote:

"NGL, that belt is worth more than all belts of all sports combined."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X
Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X

When Dustin Poirier opened up about why he's retiring after UFC 318

Before his final UFC outing against Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on retirement and explained why he was comfortable laying his gloves down.

Ad

In an interview with MMA journalist Chisanga Malata, Poirier explained that he didn't want to leave the game "broken and bruised" and said:

"I don't want this sport to retire me. I want to walk away from the sport. And if that's putting on great performances, fighting and beating the best guys in the world, that's the way I want it to be. I want to go out on top with stuff still left in the tank. I don't want to empty myself out and leave this game broken and bruised for a paycheck. It's just time, I just feel like it's time. I've done a lot in the sport and I want to be healthy and be with my family."
Ad

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:12):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications