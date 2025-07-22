Fans overjoyed as Dustin Poirier's daughter gifts him a handmade BDE title: "The best belt you can have"

Dustin Poirier recently received a special handmade title from his daughter in the aftermath of his retirement fight last weekend. While Poirier failed to become the BMF champion against Max Holloway at UFC 318, he's successfully secured the coveted 'BDE' or 'Best Dad Ever' title at home.Holloway beat Poirier via unanimous decision in the Louisiana native's last-ever UFC outing. After the fight, 'The Diamond' laid his gloves down in the middle of the octagon and emotionally addressed his departure from the sport.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier showed off a special BDE belt that he received from his daughter after his retirement. After @Home_of_Fight shared a picture of the title via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;The best belt you can have.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;NGL, that belt is worth more than all belts of all sports combined.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on XWhen Dustin Poirier opened up about why he's retiring after UFC 318Before his final UFC outing against Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on retirement and explained why he was comfortable laying his gloves down.In an interview with MMA journalist Chisanga Malata, Poirier explained that he didn't want to leave the game &quot;broken and bruised&quot; and said:&quot;I don't want this sport to retire me. I want to walk away from the sport. And if that's putting on great performances, fighting and beating the best guys in the world, that's the way I want it to be. I want to go out on top with stuff still left in the tank. I don't want to empty myself out and leave this game broken and bruised for a paycheck. It's just time, I just feel like it's time. I've done a lot in the sport and I want to be healthy and be with my family.&quot;Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:12):