Conor McGregor recently hosted David Feldman at his Black Forge Inn in Ireland and signed some papers to complete his BKFC ownership process. During the Knucklemania IV event, McGregor made a live announcement that he's now a part owner of the bare-knuckle fighting promotion.

In a recent Instagram post, @bareknucklefc posted a video showing McGregor and Feldman together at the Black Forge Inn to complete the documentation process. The post's caption reads:

"Time to take this thing into the stratosphere. @TheNotoriousMMA is all in."

Given McGregor's stardom and popularity in the combat sports world, it's no surprise his involvement in the BKFC intrigued many fans. Soon after the post was uploaded, many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

BKFC superstar Mike Perry was among the most notable personalities to share his reaction. Perry has been a vocal advocate for McGregor's ownership bid and took to the comments section to ask fans if they'd like to see him fight in Ireland. He wrote:

"Who wants to see me fight in Ireland?"

Meanwhile, another fan opined that McGregor's move could upset the UFC, where the Irishman is a former two-division champion and is set to make his highly awaited return against Michael Chandler on June 29. The user commented:

"A slap in the face to the UFC. But I am here for it."

Another user called for a McGregor vs. Nate Diaz rematch in the BKFC and wrote:

"Conor vs. Diaz in BKFC would break PPV records."

David Feldman details how Conor McGregor would contribute to the BKFC

As mentioned above, Conor McGregor is now a part owner of the BKFC, and the president of the bare-knuckle fighting promotion expects the Irishman to take the organization to new heights.

Dave Feldman recently shared his thoughts on McGregor's new deal and explained the role he would play at the company. During an interview on SiriusXM's MMA Today show, Feldman explained that McGregor wouldn't be a silent partner but is expected to help the organization make big moves in the market. He said:

"I mean, the reason why we got him involved, we wouldn't have got Conor McGregor involved to be a silent owner... So we got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas... He's gonna be part of the board, so we're gonna get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor and so far, so good."

