Fans react to Henry Cejudo's "Rated-R" confession about 'Pound4Pound' brawl: "We got Belal Muhammad winning by decision on podcasts now"

Fans recently reacted to Henry Cejudo's revelation of what happened between Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman while recording an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

It's no secret that Usman and Muhammad have no love for each other and have traded shots on social media over the past few months. However, 'Remember The Name' seemingly agreed to be a guest on Usman and Cejudo's podcast. Despite many being excited to see what went down, the episode was never uploaded, leaving fans speculating on what may have transpired.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' revealed that the podcast didn't go peacefully, with Usman and Muhammad going at each other violently. He said:

"Can I tell you something, Mike? I almost got kicked, bro. Punches were thrown. And I had a messed up ankle at that time, so Kamaru Usman and Belal... Belal was kicking at my head, dude. Luckily I did a little slip, but yeah, it was definitely rated-R."

After @redcorner.mma shared a clip of the interview on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"We got Belal winning by decision on podcasts now."

Another fan wrote:

"Belal the only fighter more exciting off camera, lmao."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @redcorner.mma on Instagram

Jack Della Maddalena shares bold prediction for Belal Muhammad title fight at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena is confident about snatching the UFC welterweight title away from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 next month. The Australian recently shared his prediction for the upcoming title fight.

In a recent Instagram post, Della Maddalena shared snaps from his training camp and wrote in the caption:

"Eyes on the price, stoked the UFC have put their trust in me to save the division. This will be done in 1, no doubt."

