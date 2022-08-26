"She's had one episode... Chill" - Fans react to Meghan Markle's new podcast apparently taking No.1 spot on Spotify over Joe Rogan's JRE

Meghan Markle's new podcast Archetypes has reportedly taken over Joe Rogan's JRE as the No.1 podcast on Spotify. Markle topped the charts in six markets worldwide, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Variety @Variety Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan in the U.S. variety.com/2022/digital/n… Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan in the U.S. variety.com/2022/digital/n…

Social media has erupted with reactions to the Duchess of Sussex beating the renowned podcaster at his game. A large portion of fans are of the opinion that Markle's success will be short-lived. One particular fan pointed out that the podcast needs to have 100 shows to build legitimate records. @JerryTriller wrote:

"She’s had one episode.... Chill. Many shows that have been hyped over time can still crash and burn. Let's see how this plays out at episode 100."

jerry triller @JerryTriller @Variety She’s had one episode.... Chill. Many shows that have been hyped over time can still crash and burn. Let's see how this plays out at episode 100. @Variety She’s had one episode.... Chill. Many shows that have been hyped over time can still crash and burn. Let's see how this plays out at episode 100.

Many believe that the initial success Markle found is a result of general curiosity on the part of the audience. @SquipFitch wrote:

"Millions, like me, checked out some of it just to hear how bad it was. Not going back lol"

Squip Fitch @SquipFitch @Variety Millions, like me, checked out some of it just to hear how bad it was. Not going back lol @Variety Millions, like me, checked out some of it just to hear how bad it was. Not going back lol

Some even noted that the numbers might not really be proof of how people may have received the podcast. @NervousWreck13 wrote:

"I think for a listen to count the user only has to listen for 30 seconds."

🍊Mary S Wood🚚 @MarySchadeWood @Variety I’m not a fan, but I am curious to see what she’s like. I’m sure there are a lot of us out there. Interest will probably wane soon. @Variety I’m not a fan, but I am curious to see what she’s like. I’m sure there are a lot of us out there. Interest will probably wane soon.

Blood, Spit and Beers @NextTroubadour @Variety Temporary chart listing due to the curiosity and newness of the show. Try back in two months. @Variety Temporary chart listing due to the curiosity and newness of the show. Try back in two months.

LaZmut @LaZmutt @Variety Lets see if it wasn’t just curiosity. It’s sustainability that she needs. Personally i did not and will not watch her @Variety Lets see if it wasn’t just curiosity. It’s sustainability that she needs. Personally i did not and will not watch her

Steve Glaveski @SteveGlaveski @Variety Do you people in the media not know how media works? She will fall down the charts rapidly after several episodes. This means nothing. My own podcast was top 10 on Apple for a few weeks too when I launched it with zero resources back in 2016. Wasn't toppling anybody. @Variety Do you people in the media not know how media works? She will fall down the charts rapidly after several episodes. This means nothing. My own podcast was top 10 on Apple for a few weeks too when I launched it with zero resources back in 2016. Wasn't toppling anybody.

Catch the first episode of Markle's podcast Archetypes below:

When did Joe Rogan last lose the No.1 spot?

The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently topped the Spotify charts in the U.S. market. The UFC color commentator has a loyal following dating back to his YouTube days.

Rogan's popularity has successfully transitioned to Spotify after the podcast host signed a mammoth deal with the audio streaming giant in 2020. While it's rare to see the JRE podcast get dethroned, it has happened on certain occasions, albeit for a short amount of time.

Back in May, Joe Rogan lost the No.1 spot to Spotify’s Batman Unburied in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Mexico, India, and a handful of other nations. The Batman-themed show had only released two episodes when it dethroned JRE. Rogan's podcast had slid down to the No. 4 spot in the U.K., which is unusual. Prior to this, the UFC color commentator was dethroned by Minecraft stars SapNap and KarlJacobs last year.

IGN @IGN Batman Unburied, a brand-new podcast from David S. Goyer, has overtaken The Joe Rogan Experience as the #1 podcast on Spotify in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. bit.ly/3P0RUFf Batman Unburied, a brand-new podcast from David S. Goyer, has overtaken The Joe Rogan Experience as the #1 podcast on Spotify in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. bit.ly/3P0RUFf https://t.co/efPpMMdvgi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari