"She's had one episode... Chill" - Fans react to Meghan Markle's new podcast apparently taking No.1 spot on Spotify over Joe Rogan's JRE

Meghan Markle's new podcast Archetypes has reportedly taken over Joe Rogan's JRE as the No.1 podcast on Spotify. Markle topped the charts in six markets worldwide, including the U.S. and the U.K.
Social media has erupted with reactions to the Duchess of Sussex beating the renowned podcaster at his game. A large portion of fans are of the opinion that Markle's success will be short-lived. One particular fan pointed out that the podcast needs to have 100 shows to build legitimate records. @JerryTriller wrote:
"She’s had one episode.... Chill. Many shows that have been hyped over time can still crash and burn. Let's see how this plays out at episode 100."
Many believe that the initial success Markle found is a result of general curiosity on the part of the audience. @SquipFitch wrote:
"Millions, like me, checked out some of it just to hear how bad it was. Not going back lol"
Some even noted that the numbers might not really be proof of how people may have received the podcast. @NervousWreck13 wrote:
"I think for a listen to count the user only has to listen for 30 seconds."
Catch the first episode of Markle's podcast Archetypes below:
When did Joe Rogan last lose the No.1 spot?
The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently topped the Spotify charts in the U.S. market. The UFC color commentator has a loyal following dating back to his YouTube days.
Rogan's popularity has successfully transitioned to Spotify after the podcast host signed a mammoth deal with the audio streaming giant in 2020. While it's rare to see the JRE podcast get dethroned, it has happened on certain occasions, albeit for a short amount of time.
Back in May, Joe Rogan lost the No.1 spot to Spotify’s Batman Unburied in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Mexico, India, and a handful of other nations. The Batman-themed show had only released two episodes when it dethroned JRE. Rogan's podcast had slid down to the No. 4 spot in the U.K., which is unusual. Prior to this, the UFC color commentator was dethroned by Minecraft stars SapNap and KarlJacobs last year.