"He should be arrested for this sh*t, and never allowed to fight again" - Fans react to MMA fighter sucker punching YouTuber during live interview 

Combat sports fans were fuming over a video of an MMA fighter sucker punching a YouTuber during a live interview. Fame MMA fighter Amadeusz Roslik threw a haymaker at popular YouTuber Sadek while he was talking to Polish reporter Monika Laskowska.

Roslik appeared in the frame out of nowhere and landed a vicious punch on Sadek, who was clearly caught off-guard. The punch floored the YouTuber, who gathered himself to continue with the interview even though he was visibly shaken from the attack.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow MMA fighter Amadeusz "Ferrari" Roslik punched another person during an interview MMA fighter Amadeusz "Ferrari" Roslik punched another person during an interview https://t.co/ZVxBBwVuY9

Netizens were understandably bothered by the incident and reacted angrily to the video. @OmarBaddar asserted that Roslik should be banned from the sport and not allowed to fight again:

''He was also once disqualified for soccer-kicking his opponent unconscious. He should be arrested for this shit, and never allowed to fight again.''

Omar Baddar عمر بدّار @OmarBaddar @BloodyElbow He was also once disqualified for soccer-kicking his opponent unconscious. He should be arrested for this shit, and never allowed to fight again. @BloodyElbow He was also once disqualified for soccer-kicking his opponent unconscious. He should be arrested for this shit, and never allowed to fight again.

Another fan called Roslik unprofessional for putting on a freak show:

''This man ain’t no MMA fighter. He’s a freak-fight competitor.''

One fan claimed that the MMA fighter should be jailed for the assault:

''That's assault, right to jail. right away.''

Others suggested that Sadek should press charges:

''That’s called assault. Hopefully both the fighter and the interviewer press charges.''

Some fans labeled Roslik a coward for his actions:

''Punch him when he's not looking and then run away like the coward that he is.''

Shaun @sk8shaun @BloodyElbow Punch him when he's not looking and then run away like the coward that he is. @BloodyElbow Punch him when he's not looking and then run away like the coward that he is.

KingJaxson112 @PiroSkeet @BloodyElbow 1 piece with no soda, or fries, or anything really. Sucker punch that didn’t even KO the guy. #Loser @BloodyElbow 1 piece with no soda, or fries, or anything really. Sucker punch that didn’t even KO the guy. #Loser

jabba hutt @shyduede93 @BloodyElbow Lets not call him an MMA fighter... He is something like Paul brothers... I mean that he is a freak fighter @BloodyElbow Lets not call him an MMA fighter... He is something like Paul brothers... I mean that he is a freak fighter

silverwolf @thesilverwolfgg @BloodyElbow this stuff happens so much in that region that i think promoters hope it happen for hype. @BloodyElbow this stuff happens so much in that region that i think promoters hope it happen for hype.

Deraj808 @Deraj8082 🤡 Pillow hands for life club @BloodyElbow Pillow punch. Still could not drop or Ko him.🤡 Pillow hands for life club @BloodyElbow Pillow punch. Still could not drop or Ko him. 💀 🤡 Pillow hands for life club

Nico Luciferic @Darklarik @BloodyElbow Testosterone fuled street fighters. Classless and honorless. Better they stay in those lesser division. @BloodyElbow Testosterone fuled street fighters. Classless and honorless. Better they stay in those lesser division.

MMA fighter Amadeusz Roslik was disqualified in his fight with Adrian Polanski

Amadeusz "Ferrari" Roslik, a fighter from Poland, is grabbing headlines for sucker punching YouTuber Sadek during an interview. This is not the first time that Roslik has had trouble abiding to the rules.

Roslik fought Adrian Polanski in a rematch at the Fame MMA 7 event in Warsaw, Poland on September 7, 2020. In the second frame, ''Ferrari'' hurt his opponent with an overhand right, but what followed next stunned MMA fans.

Polanski was seemingly dazed by the initial blow when his Polish opponent followed up with a brutal head kick while he was down. This led to 'Ferrari's' immediate disqualification while Polanski was awarded the win.

Should Roslik continue to attract headlines for the wrong reasons, it won't be surprising to see him get his license suspended.

'Ferrari' will next face 'Scarface' in HIGH League 4 this Saturday. The event will be live on pay-per-view on HighLive. TV

