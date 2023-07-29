It was recently revealed Jake Paul would be featured in an upcoming episode of 'Untold,' a sports documentary series on Netflix. The episode will be released on August 1.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is undeniably among the most controversial internet personalities, and the documentary series will reportedly cover his journey from being a child star on Disney to one of the most polarizing figures in boxing.

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for the episode on Twitter. Given Paul's reputation, it's unsurprising that fans sounded off in the comments section.

UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child premieres August 1. Jake Paul wants to (re)introduce himself.UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child premieres August 1. pic.twitter.com/j7795jOfKR

One fan compared Jake Paul to the famous reality star family, the Kardashians, and wrote:

"Kids no a pro boxer. He’s like a male Kardashian. Reality tv star."

Another fan warned Netflix and wrote:

"A relentless output of garbage. It's time to cancel."

Another user concurred and wrote:

"Yet you have so many shows that deserved more seasons, yet you're going to green light this garbage."

One user wrote:

"Yeah, that's going to be a no from me. I don't have time for Jake Paul's "redemption" tour."

Another user brutally roasted Jake Paul and wrote:

"Untold? Let it f**king stay that way."

One fan sounded off on Netflix and wrote:

"You can’t give us decent tv shows and movies, but you’ll give us this sh*t, no wonder numbers are w*nk."

Jake Paul Netflix Documentary: All the details

Jake Paul was undoubtedly among those least expected to make a massive splash in the boxing world.

The 26-year-old rose to fame after his acting stint on the Disney show Bizaardvark and made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020.

After winning his debut via first-round TKO, Paul went on an impressive five-fight win streak, which included victories over prominent MMA stars like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. He was handed his first loss by Tommy Fury, who beat him via a close split decision. He is now set to face former UFC superstar Nate Diaz on August 5.

A maestro of weaponizing notoriety, 'The Problem Child' is now among the biggest names in the influencer boxing space and is looking to cement his status as a "real" boxer. His episode on Netflix's 'Untold' series is a step in that direction.

According to reports, the 70-minute episode will go over the Ohio native's journey from being an internet sensation to "the most polarizing man in sports."

The documentary is built on captivating interviews with Paul's elder brother Logan Paul, their parents, fans, and fellow pugilists. The climax of the episode will show a nail-biting match between Paul and an unknown opponent.