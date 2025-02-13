Fans react as training partner reveals how "a complete nobody" Russian fighter sharing Khamzat Chimaev's nickname once dropped Jon Jones in sparring

Fans were recently sent into a frenzy after former UFC title challenger Carlos Condit revealed that a lesser-known sparring partner dropped Jon Jones during training.

During a recent interview on the JAXXON Podcast, Condit recalled training with Jones and detailed a training session with Adlan Amagov, who shares the nickname 'Borz' with Khamzat Chimaev, dropped the reigning UFC heavyweight champion with a devastating spinning back-kick. He said:

"Jon’s a great training partner... I sparred Jon a lot… But then once he started sitting down on his punches and finding his power, I stopped doing all that."

Trending

When asked if Jones was ever dominated in a training session, Condit replied:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Well, the same guy f**ked me up the round right before too... One morning, I think it was like a Tuesday morning, like, 9 AM sparring, you know we’re in there tipping and tapping and we get this dude – I don’t know if you guys ever heard of Adlan Amagov... He was a spinning back kick guy, and he f**ked me up. I think a round or two later, he hit Jon with that spinning back kick and dropped him."

After @MMAUNCENSORED1 shared a clip of Condit's comments from the episode in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"True or not. Imagine how dominant you have to be for people to get excited if you got whooped in the gym, hahaha."

Another posted:

"Adlan Amagov is a complete nobody and never will be. Who? Exactly."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @MMAUNCENSORED1 on X

Stipe Miocic discusses potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou showdown

Stipe Miocic recently shared his thoughts on a potential showdown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. While the former UFC heavyweight champion gave Jones his flowers, he predicted Ngannou to win in a potential fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, Miocic broke down how a Jones-Ngannou fight could play out and said:

"He's [Ngannou] got great power, he's getting better every fight. With Jones, he's good as one of the best of all time, if not the best of all time, he's just smart, real tricky, but with Francis, he always comes with a good game plan, but also he's got thunder in his fist, so that's a tough fight."

Miocic continued:

"I think Jon would keep his distance, do well, get him down the ground, but if Francis connects it's all over... I would go Francis just because he's always tearing up, he's doing great, and with his boxing I would go Francis.''

Catch Stipe Miocic's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.