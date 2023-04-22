No.11-ranked UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov hasn't been able to find an opponent. The brother of Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has voiced his frustrations on Twitter regarding the same.

Fans were quick to echo Nurmagomedov's sentiments and showed support for the fighter. A user with the handle @Iamben27 said:

"Umar, just throw a bottle at Merab [Dvalishvili] like Nick Diaz did. Look up on any of the trees. You will probably find him there. Make sure you record the whole video and [send] it to Dana. This is business."

"Fight another unranked opponent; when those refusing to fight, you lose their spot, get bumped and take their spot, fight for the title- make easy work of that [the Islam (Makhachev) route]."

One fan suggested that Nurmagomedov fire his current manager, Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz:

Umar Nurmagomedov's professional record

It's no surprise that Umar Nurmagomedov is struggling to find opponents in the UFC. Nurmagomedov has a promotional record of 4-0 and an impressive overall MMA record of 16-0.

Umar Nurmagomedov has patented Dagestani wrestling. However, the young bantamweight fighter is also a skilled striker with some of the deadliest kicks in the organization. Nurmagomedov primarily uses kicks to lead his striking exchanges.

Umar Nurmagomedov joined the UFC in 2021 and debuted at UFC on ESPN 20 against Sergey Morozov. He submitted Morozov via rear-naked choke in the second round, for which he received a Performance of the Night bonus.

Nurmagomedov's next fight was at featherweight against Brian Kelleher at UFC 272, whom he finished via rear-naked choke in the first round. In his third outing with the promotion, the Dagestani returned to bantamweight and faced Nate Maness at UFC on ESPN 38. They fought for three rounds, at the end of which Nurmagomedov won a unanimous decision.

Most recently, he knocked out Raoni Barcelos in the first round.

Many are touting him as the division's next champion. In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley showered high praise on his Dagestani divisional counterpart:

"Umar is a motherf****r. He's 16-0, he's cousins with f*****g Khabib and [his brother is] the other Nurmagomedov in Bellator - they're just f*****g animals. Dude, it's just a matter of time before he's sitting at the top [of the division]."

