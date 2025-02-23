Fans scream "robbery" as Dmitry Bivol gifts his signed fight gloves and shorts from Artur Beterbiev rematch win to Turki Alalshikh

Combat sports fans were not pleased when Dmitry Bivol gave Turki Alalshikh his match gloves and shorts from the Artur Beterbiev rematch. Some offered their suggestions for the Russian's next opponent, while others made fun of Bivol's victory by pointing to Alalshikh's role in it.

Ad

Bivol returned to the squared circle to take on Beterbiev in a rematch this past weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In their first encounter for the undisputed light heavyweight title in the same host country, the 40-year-old prevailed via majority decision, however many believed Bivol ought to have raised his hand.

In their rematch, Beterbiev showcased his explosive power early on, but Bivol remained composed and bounced back as the fight progressed. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, the 34-year-old was named the winner by majority decision, capturing the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles.

Ad

Trending

Following the highly entertaining matchup, Ring Magazine took to X and shared a clip of Bivol gifting his signed gloves and shorts to the 43-year-old. The post was captioned:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Dmitry Bivol is gifting his fight gloves and shorts from the Artur Beterbiev rematch win to Turki Alalshikh.''

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan chastised Bivol, writing:

''“Win” when we all know it was a robbery''

Another one stated:

''The trilogy has to take place at the MGM, or have as the co main for Canelo vs Crawford''

Other fans wrote:

''I don't know how “good” for boxing Turk really is. It was alot of questionable things surrounding this card …''

Ad

''Lmao... Turki bought those belts for you ... Even he knows he lost.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.