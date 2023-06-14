Fans set up dream potential opponents for Danielle Kelly in potential world title match

Young BJJ star and ONE Championship athlete Danielle Kelly is on a path to becoming the promotion's first-ever female submission grappling world champion. With three high-profile bouts in ONE and momentum on her side, the dangerous grappler is primed and ready for gold.

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly made a hopeful wish for her next bout in the global martial arts organization:

"Hopefully my next stare down is for the title. 😊💪🏼 photo by @mmajunkie"

We are surely hoping the same for the Silverfox BJJ standout. Kelly has the makings of the next Ronda Rousey, so to speak. She has the marketability of an iconic public figure and marvelous skills on the mats.

If and when she competes and wins the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title, Danielle Kelly might become ONE's biggest female athlete ever.

Fans are all for the idea and are already suggesting grapplers Kelly should face inside the Circle:

Comments on Danielle Kelly's Instagram post

@the_bluntz_20 believes Kelly should face a multi-time IBJJF blackbelt world champion with similar skills:

"🔥 Danielle Kelly vs Gezary Matuda 🔥"

@roguewavewpb suggested the winner of Tammi Musumeci and Amanda 'Tubby' Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12:

"Winner of Tubby vs. Tammi 🤞🏼"

@shapeless.likewater simply expressed support for one of his favorite grapplers:

"You deserve a title shot and I know you'll win!!"

@curlyw22 even said she should headline her own card:

"Maybe even main event a card as well"

In her latest performance inside the Circle, Kelly out-pointed Japanese MMA star and Judo specialist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura in a nail-biting, back-and-forth battle.

The two faced each other on the main card of ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year and produced one of the most exciting submission grappling bouts in ONE Championship. The American BJJ blackbelt had to dig deep in the final minute of the match to overcome a points deficit and edge Miura out in the scoreboard.

