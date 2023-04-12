Fans share the start of their martial arts journey after seeing Anatoly Malykhin work with his toddler

Unbeaten ONE Championship star Anatoly Malykhin is having fun with his toddler in the gym, and fans are reacting to seeing them together.

Malykhin is currently the ONE light heavyweight world champion as well as the interim heavyweight world champion. The Russian powerhouse is 4-0 inside the circle with each victory coming by way of stoppage.

'Sladkiy' owns first-round finishes over Alexandre Machado, Amir Aliakbari, and most recently, Reinier de Ridder to attain light heavyweight gold.

Watch fans react to Malykhin's young son being in the gym below:

"Start 'em young 😂 What age did YOU begin training? 🔥 @anmalykhin"

@tomml7 said: "hands up chin down"

@yonieemac wrote: "24, so late smfh"

@darth_father_bjj commented: "I started 37. But my son at 14"

@emceechadfishburne: "The baby’s defense is terrible…"

@aiday_akunova: "The youngest fighter ❤️🔥👏"

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida says Anatoly Malykhin's time as champ is ticking, doesn't see Arjan Bhullar as a real champion

Unbeaten Brazilian heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is angling for a matchup against Anatoly Malykhin, as he believes that the interim heavyweight world champion is beatable. 'Buchecha' told MMA Hoje:

“He’s good in wrestling and very good boxing. Heavy hands, but we didn’t see his jiu-jitsu yet. No one really put his jiu-jitsu to the test yet. But it is what it is. You could be the best in the world. His clock is ticking, I’ll always trust my jiu-jitsu 100 percent.”

'Buchecha' added:

"Who am I to say if someone is scared or not, right? Arjan Bhullar won the division’s belt and he deserved it. But this delay in returning to the cage, regardless of the reason… I think he should have already lost the title due to inactivity. I don't know what the reasons are for his delay in defending the title, but he messed up the division a lot."

The Brazilian has been a force since signing with ONE in 2021. The heavyweight is a perfect 4-0 (all first-round finishes) with wins over Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko.

Watch Marcus Almeida's full conversation with MMA Hoje below:

