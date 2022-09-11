"Bruce can announce and beat some a**" - Fans shower praise on veteran UFC announcer Bruce Buffer's incredible workout clip

The MMA world is all praise for Bruce Buffer, appreciating his incredible fitness and dedication to training. Taking to Instagram, the 65-year-old gave fans a glimpse into his grueling workout sessions.

Buffer alluded to the fact that he recently returned to the U.S. after the UFC's event in Paris. He noted that he's been training hard to get in shape for tonight's UFC 279 event. Buffer posted a couple of videos of his training sessions, alongside an image of himself announcing, plus a UFC 279 poster. He also attached a statement to the post, which read as follows:

"Back from Paris UFC & training hard all week to get in announcer shape for @UFC 279 I’m excited for this show Let’s do this!!! IT’S TIME TO ROAR AGAIN IN VEGAS #BUFFLIFE"

Expressing their respect for Bruce Buffer, several fans left heartwarming comments on his Instagram post. While one fan hailed the 'Veteran Voice of the Octagon' as an inspiration, others praised his looks:

"Inspiration !"

"Looking good Bruce!!"

"The best Bruce"

"Absolutely love this!"

"Buff looking good brother‼️"

Furthermore, a fan made a play on words and jested that Bruce Buffer is now 'Buffer,' alluding to him gaining muscle mass from his workouts. Another fan insinuated that Buffer's training is impressive at his age, whereas one fan highlighted that he can announce and fight too:

"It's the same Bruce you've always loved, but now he's Buffer!!!"

"Thats amazing for 65 y/o killer"

"Bruce THE BEAST Buffer"

"Inspiring. You’re Amazing Bruce."

"Lemme find out Bruce can announce and beat some a**"

Bruce Buffer's classy statement on completing his 25th year with the UFC

On February 16th, 2021, Bruce Buffer completed 25 years with the UFC. The longtime martial arts practitioner, who extended his tenure to 26 years this February, was felicitated by the UFC on his silver jubilee with the company in 2021.

In an Instagram post last year, the 2nd-degree Tang Soo Do black belt issued a classy statement, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the UFC and the great sport of MMA. He wrote:

"I sincerely wish to thank @DanaWhite & all at the UFC for the awesome tribute they awarded me at UFC 258 plus all the amazing UFC fans around the world for all your support & kind words of praise & last but not least all of the amazing Octagon Warriors I’ve announced & become friends with over the years as it has truly been an honor for me to roar your names in the Octagon"

