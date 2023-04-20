Fans showing their support for Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes heading into ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship wants to know if you’re backing reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson or eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will once again share the circle with his flyweight rival as the pair close out their trilogy in front of a North American crowd for the very first time. With the highly anticipated clash closing in, ONE Championship wants to know who you think will leave the ‘Mile High City’ with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around their waist.

“It’s a rubber match for the AGES 😱 “Mighty Mouse” defends the ONE Flyweight World Title against Adriano Moraes on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! 🏆 Who you got? 🤔”

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, fans were unsurprisingly split, with some suggesting that Demetrious Johnson’s fight IQ will reign supreme while others believe Adriano Moraes will reclaim the flyweight crown for an unprecedented fourth time.

"iamtherealintrovert: Rooting for Adriano"

"jrose_561: Idk if it ends in a finish but I think mighty mouse takes it off fight IQ. The adjustments he made for the second fight is unreal"

"cheyne_richards: Both knees were brutal as hell"

"aep43_: DJ 🐐"

ONE Championship gold won’t be the only prize on the line at ONE Fight Night 10. Johnson and Moraes will also be fighting for personal pride and the opportunity to call themselves the greatest flyweight in the history of the sport.

With 20 career wins and a 73% finish rate inside the circle, Adriano Moraes has established himself as a bonafide legend under the ONE Championship banner. If he can put away ‘Mighty Mouse’ for a second time, ‘Mikinho’ will cement his legacy as not just the best in ONE, but in the world.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

