Fans took to social media to slam Chuck Liddell when he appeared at Israel Adesanya's post-fight party, following the events of UFC 287.

Watch, as Chuck Liddell is seen with Tito Ortiz at Adesanya's after-party:

Prior to Adesanya's stunning second-round knockout of 'Poatan', Alex Pereira's social media was rife with content featuring Chuck Liddell. Liddell was seen giving Pereira some tips.

See the tweet:

'Poatan' even put up a picture of himself with 'The Iceman's famous haircut.

As a result, fans slammed Liddell for being at Adesanya's after party.

One user, Yoshiyah (@THEWARBUCKS) said:

While another user @fraserMhay stated:

Another user @notsopinney referenced the Pereira knockout, tweeting:

@Jimntimwin said:

Fans appear to be quite upset with Liddell's actions. In Pereira's social media content, his exchanges with Liddell seemed wholesome and genuine. Given the stoic appearance Pereira usually presents, fans took to the content immediately, as 'Poatan' looked genuinely happy and excited to be around Liddell.

Israel Adesanya says Pereira must earn a rematch, will not grant it to him immediately

Speaking at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, Israel Adesanya was asked if he would give Alex Pereira an immediate rematch. They are now 1-1 in MMA, but Pereira's two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing put up the overall record of 3-1. When Adesanya lost his title to Pereira, he was granted an immediate rematch, given the fact that he was a long-standing champion.

Pereira, however, lost the belt in the rematch to Adesanya, last week. Moreover, he faced somewhat favorable competition and was essentially fast-tracked to the title shot given his history with Adesanya.

As a result, Adesanya stated that he would not grant Pereira an immediate fight.

"I don't keep scores I settle them. When I was champion, I won the belt against Gastelum. I defended against Rob (Whittaker), I defended against Romero, Costa, Vettori and Cannonier. Who did he fight? Yeah he got some good wins over some good guys. But he was essentially fast-tracked to the title because I was there. I put in the hard work. Now it's his turn to put in the hard yards." (8:18)

Watch as Adesanya refuses to grant Pereira an immediate rematch:

