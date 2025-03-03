Fans are split down the middle ahead of interim world title match between Jonathan Di Bella, Thai legend Sam-A at ONE 172

One of the most intriguing matchups booked for the highly anticipated ONE 172 event on March 23 is the showdown between former world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Ad

The two elite strikers will battle each other for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title inside Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter just weeks away.

A recent poll conducted by ONE Championship revealed an even split among fans, with no clear favorite to walk away with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder.

Check out the results below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Given the pedigree of both men, it’s easy to see why predicting a winner is a tough call. Di Bella is widely regarded as one of the most polished hitters in all of kickboxing — an arsenal that propelled him to capture the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut against Zhang Peimian in October 2022.

The Italian-Canadian sensation successfully defended his belt against Danial Williams once before being stripped of the belt due to his failure to pass his hydration test in April 2024. He then suffered his first career loss, a razor-thin decision to Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the vacant throne two months later.

Ad

Di Bella put himself back in the win column at the expense of Rui Botelho in December 2024, and he is now eager to take down an elite Thai competitor for a share of the divisional throne.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella faces no ordinary foe in Sam-A

Standing in Jonathan Di Bella’s way is Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, a veteran of over 400 professional bouts who has spent the last seven years solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in ONE Championship history.

Ad

Sam-A has a resume to boast, having held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, as well as the flyweight Muay Thai crown in the past.

The Thai legend enters this matchup riding a two-fight winning streak, determined to reclaim his place atop the weight class.

At 41 years old, Sam-A knows this fight could be his final shot at gold — a chance to cap off his illustrious run as a ONE world champion once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.