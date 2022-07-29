"Tooth gonna cost more than that purse he fighting for" - Fans startled after MMA fighter rips out tooth at weigh-ins and stomps on it

It's no secret that mixed martial arts (MMA) is a wild and occasionally weird sport. That proved to be the case when Jeremy Williams decided to pull out his own tooth in an attempt to intimidate his opponent.

The fighter then threw the tooth on the floor before stomping on it. He proceeded to play to the crowd by letting out a primal roar.

The video went viral after it was posted by ESPN MMA. Needless to say, several fans on Instagram were astounded by Williams' bizarre display.

Williams' antics were met with different reactions from fans and even his fellow fighters.

Check out the best comments below:

Fans react after a fighter pulls out his tooth during a face-off

Most fans pointed out that the stunt will cost Williams a lot of money. One commenter even reminded him that the purse he's fighting for might not even be enough to cover his dental fees. Another user said that Williams' dentist would be "heated" if he found out what his patient had done.

However, there are also those who believe Williams is only being a great "showman." A couple of Instagram commenters stated that the fighter should keep expressing himself in any way he wants to.

Reactions of fans to fighter pulling out his tooth during a face-off

The video in question went so viral that it caught the attention of some MMA pros. UFC fighters Gillian Robertson and Philip Rowe and ONE Championship's Cosmo Alexandre offered their reactions.

Pros react to fighter pulling out his tooth during a face-off

Viral MMA fighter Jeremy Williams wins bout, improves to 3-0

The fighter in the video, Jeremy Williams, who trains out of Jungle MMA & Fitness in Orlando, secured the win at Combat Night Pro. The win improved his record to 3-0. He defeated Bryan Arocho with a sick front-kick knockout.

Williams, who now goes by the moniker 'Toothless', shared footage of his spectacular win. On Instagram, he posted the video with the caption:

"For everyone wondering if the 'toothless' guy won… here’s your answer. This is just the beginning, my rise is inevitable."

Check out the post below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far