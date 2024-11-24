Fans surprised to find out China's Shi Ming, who left opponent unconscious at UFC Macau, is also a doctor: "We just watched her perform surgery live"

Fans gave hilarious reactions after finding out that Chinese mixed martial artist Shi Ming's second profession. Ming defeated Feng Xiaocan by a vicious third-round KO at UFC Macau on Nov. 23. Online MMA databases mention 'Doctor' as Ming's nickname. It turns out that she is a registered doctor and that's how she got the nickname.

@HappyPunch recently shared this information in a post on X. The post also claimed that her parents are unaware of her fighting career.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts:

Fan reactions

Fighters balancing their MMA careers with other professions is rare but not a new phenomenon. Former UFC champions Rich Franklin and Stipe Miocic are notable examples of MMA fighters with careers in other fields.

Franklin was a mathematics teacher before becoming a full-time MMA fighter. He went on to become a UFC middleweight champion and is widely regarded as one of the first fighters who were able to mix up striking and grappling.

Meanwhile, Miocic has been working as a firefighter and paramedic throughout his MMA career. He is a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. Many consider him the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history.

Shi Ming expresses concern for her opponent after vicious UFC Macau KO

In her recent fight, Shi Ming was trailing on the scorecards as two judges had scored the first two rounds in Feng Xiaocan's favor. However, Ming closed the show with a vicious head kick in the opening minute of Round 3. Xiaocan had to be carried out of the octagon with neck braces and a stretcher. The UFC broadcast team revealed that she was being taken to the hospital.

In the octagon interview, Ming expressed concern over her opponent's health. Overwhelmed with emotions, she said:

"I feel really happy and I actually worry about my opponent. I really hope she is okay. She's young."

Check out Shi Ming's comments below (0:30):

Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan was the Road to UFC strawweight tournament final. With the win, Ming became the first winner of the strawweight tournament. The win extended her professional MMA record to 17-5 (2KO, 6SUB). She is now on a five-fight win streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback