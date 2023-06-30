Fans swoon over Jake Paul's romantic gesture for girlfriend Jutta Leerdam on social media

Fans are seemingly impressed with Jake Paul's romantic gesture for his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam.

As per reports, the two met last year following Paul's break up with his ex-girlfriend Julia Rose. Leerdam and 'The Problem Child' made their relationship official earlier this year in April through social media.

While the two have been dating for just a few months, it looks like Jake Paul has already learned Jutta Leerdam's native language, Dutch, for her. In a recent Instagram post made by the Dutch speed skater, Paul made a comment that has touched the heart of his fans.

Jake Paul commented, "Schatje" which means "Darling" in Dutch. Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of Leerdam's post. Take a look at his comments and some of the best reactions below:

"Looks like u already going Dutch with her"

"I'm very curious how you pronounce this. Typisch Nederlands woord"

"Learned Dutch already! We say: goed bezig"

"She is so beautiful"

"Learn these too: snoezepoesm honingdropje, boterbeertje, lieverd, schoonheid, mooiste, zonnestraaltje"

Jake Paul speaks on his fight against Nate Diaz being 10 rounds

'The Problem Child' suffered his maiden pro-boxing defeat in his last outing against Tommy Fury. However, he will look to return to winning ways as he is set to return to the squared circle in August this year to lock horns against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul seems to have upped the stakes for his upcoming bout as it is scheduled to be 10 rounds. It is worth noting that Paul has never fought 10 rounds before and against someone like Nate Diaz who is known for his insane cardio, it is certainly a disadvantage for 'The Problem Child'.

Speaking about the same during an interview with IFN Boxing, Paul spoke about how he has been training harder than ever before for his upcoming fight against Diaz. He said:

"We have been training harder. The strength and conditioning have been stepped up, more running, more rounds, more punching, more boxing. I already feel in much better shape than I ever have in this sport. And so to me, the ten rounds is exciting, and oddly enough, I start to get warmed up a little bit more as the rounds go on."

IFN @IfnBoxing Jake Paul talks on training for his first 10 round fight vs Nate Diaz Jake Paul talks on training for his first 10 round fight vs Nate Diaz ‼️ Jake Paul talks on training for his first 10 round fight vs Nate Diaz 😤👀 https://t.co/4SgJqjiy3u

