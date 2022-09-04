"I would say Drake or Snoop Dogg", "Nelk Boys. Wish people like them would stop being relevant" - Fans throw in names as they debate who the biggest MMA casual of all time is

Fans have thrown in a few names of people they believe are the biggest MMA "casuals" of all time. In a Reddit post made by Redditor u/Pan_Cholo in the r/ufc subreddit, the Redditor posted an image of hip-hop megastar Drake alongside a question that read – “Who is the biggest MMA casual of all time?”

The term "casual" is usually used to reference someone with only a passing knowledge of the sport of MMA. More hardcore fans tend to find these types infuriating, especially when there's a lot of noise and not much substance.

Some fans named hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and boxing analyst Stephen A. Smith as the biggest MMA casuals ever, whilst also jesting about their shadowboxing skills:

“Snoop couldn’t knock out an 80 year old grandma lol”

“Who would win after seeing this display of shadow boxing Stephen A Smith or Snoop Dog book it dana”

Others named MMA judge Sal D’Amato, who’s often been criticized for handing out controversial scorecards. Moreover, some fans had the following to say about Drake and Snoop Dogg:

“I would say Drake or Snoop Dogg. You see Snoop Dogg become the biggest fan of whoever is in the championship games in any sport.”

“Drake isn’t even a casual he’s just straight up not a fan. His only association is through gambling and I doubt he even touches the money or the shi**y website he’s promoting”

“Sal D’Amato”

One fan labeled Chris Pratt a "casual" despite him being widely revered for his MMA fandom by several fans and fighters alike. Others had Hollywood icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and YouTubers like the Nelk Boys and True Geordie as the biggest "casuals." Besides, one Reddit user criticized Snoop Dogg, calling the rapper annoying:

“Dont know if he watches regularly, but that clip of Chris Pratt getting every single one of his predictions wrong for ufc 276 will always be funny to me”

“The Rock”

“Nelk Boys. Wish people like them would stop being relevant or famous”

“True Geordie. Biggest combat sport casual in general.”

“Snoop Dogg Mother f**ker is annoying”

When Matt Brown called out Snoop Dogg for disrespecting MMA fighters

A few years back, Snoop Dogg courted controversy by mocking UFC great Daniel Cormier for crying after losing his rematch against Jon Jones. He also mocked Conor McGregor for his TKO defeat in his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In an appearance on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown lambasted Snoop Dogg and called him out over his disrespect. Warning that he’d probably punch the rapper, Brown said:

“Snoop Dogg, that piece of sh**; I’ll call him out…He called Conor a b****. That’s not cool, man; he put it on public; he could’ve apologized, deleted it, whatever…If I see him at the UFC Performance Institute, I might just punch him.”

Watch Brown’s assessment below:

