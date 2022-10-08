"I'm a paraplegic and if he kicked me like that I could probably stand up again" - Fans wowed as Joe Rogan's incredible spinning back kick sends heavy bag flying into next dimension

It's widely known that Joe Rogan has held a life-long passion for mixed martial arts. Fans are now reacting to a short video showcasing the UFC commentator executing a brilliant spinning back kick.

The clip highlighted just how well-versed the host of the world-renowned JRE podcast is by showing him deliver a devastating kick to a heavy bag, sending it flying off-screen.

As the footage surfaced, fans rushed to share their opinions on Joe Rogan and his deadly kicks, with the majority of supporters making jokes about how powerful he looks.

The overwhelming response was positive for Rogan's incredible technique, and supporters expressed their appreciation for the popular MMA figure in the comments to the video.

Despite never competing in the sport, the 55-year-old has displayed his high-level ability in multiple fascets of mixed martial arts, making him a true student of the game.

Joe Rogan's history in mixed martial arts

Although his history in martial arts isn't widely documented, Joe Rogan did have a 2-1 record as an amateur kickboxer and was a 4-time Taekwondo state champion dating back to to his 20s.

He grew fond of the sport and began training in multiple disciplines, dedicating his early life to martial arts. As the years went by, he took a liking to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and eventually became highly experienced in the form of combat.

Over 40 years of training in different aspects of the sport has helped Joe gain black belts in Taekwondo and Karate, and earned him two black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Eddie Bravo and Jean Jacques Machado.

While he hasn't and is likely never going to compete in MMA, the stand-up comedian could potentially have been a great addition to whichever division he joined in the UFC during his prime.

