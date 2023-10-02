"Faster now than I've ever been" - Tony Ferguson shoots down criticism around speed in recent fights, credits camp-switch for changes

Tony Ferguson is set to face Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett at UFC 296. While some may see this as a passing of the torch from one generation to the next, Ferguson doesn't share the same view.

When the fight was announced, there was talk of it being a promotional launchpad for Pimblett, who is touted to be a future star. Ferguson, however, has been hard at work and has started training with his old team - Classic Fight Team, headed by Tyler Wombles.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Tony Ferguson said:

"I'm faster now than I've ever been, which is the craziest thing Brett...and I've been competing in sports for 35 years. If you don't get tested, if you don't have somebody testing you and teaching you new things, you start to plateau. You kinda keep up with the same thing, and you stop learning. I'm in that good position where I keep learning new stuff."

Catch Ferguson's comments from 8:35 onwards:

Ferguson credited his improvements and developments to the members of the Wildcard Boxing gym, where he returned to train in preparation for Pimblett. Wildcard Boxing is run by the legendary Freddie Roach, who has coached a number of world championship boxers, chief among them being Manny Pacquiao.

Tony Ferguson details how the Paddy Pimblett bout came together

In the very same interview, Brett Okamoto asked Tony Ferguson how the Paddy Pimblett fight was put together, and what his initial reaction was like.

Ferguson responded by saying:

"I texted Hunter, I had a good talk with him. I sent him some messages, and he sent some back. I have a really good relationship with the brass, you know, Hunter, Dana, Sean...they said they had something good for me. When they said that, I sent them a clip of me hitting pads. It wasn't the same old me. I'm moving pretty good. They saw that, I didn't hear anything for a while. Then, all of a sudden, my agent, hit me up and said we have something. I saw it and I said I like it. I have nothing against the kid. Patrick (referring to Paddy) is pretty legit."

Fans will hope that there is truth to Tony Ferguson's words, as he is in desperate need of a win. He is currently on a six-fight loss streak and some believe that another loss could mean the end of his UFC career.

