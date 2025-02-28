FBI considering UFC's help to train agents in martial arts, fans react: "Imagine Jon Jones training federal agents" 

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after learning about the FBI's potential collaboration with the UFC to train their agents. One of them tried painting a picture of how the current UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, would fare in such a situation.

Several sources say that a large number of US law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are trained in Krav Maga, a miscellaneous martial arts technique used to defend oneself from real-life threats.

However, a report from Reuters revealed that the FBI Director, Kash Patel, recently suggested a UFC collaboration with visions of enhancing the physical fitness of their agents. An Instagram post from @haymakers relayed this information.

Reuters also mentioned that Patel's idea was criticized by several current FBI agents, some of whom called it "wacky" and "surreal". A Justice Department Official also showcased hostility towards the suggestion. But fans were quick to pick up on the news and express their thoughts in the comments section of @haymaker's Instagram post.

One of them asked others to imagine the scenario of 'Bones' training an FBI agent, with a variety of other expressions. Given below are a few reactions:

"Imagine Jon Jones training federal agents"

"Imagine the cop who arrested Jon Jones being paired up with him😭😭"

"That would make for some great body cam footage"

"All law enforcement officers should...its a good idea"

Check out some more reactions:

A couple of army veterans chose the UFC as their proving ground

Personnel serving in a country's national army are trained in free-hand combat, just like the FBI and other law enforcement officials. A few noteworthy army servants have also fought in the UFC, thereby establishing the fact that there is a link between the training of professional martial artists and security officials.

The former UFC middleweight, Tim Kennedy, stands as the first example of such fighters. Kennedy boasts a pro-MMA record of 18-6, along with five UFC fights under his belt. The American Special Forces veteran served the US army and fought in the UFC simultaneously.

The renowned UFC lightweight, Benoit Saint-Denis, also served in the French Army before his UFC entry. Reports say that he used to be a French Special Air Service personnel before retiring in 2019. Currently, he holds an overall pro-MMA record of 13-3 with a 5-3 UFC record.

