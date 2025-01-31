“Featherweight suits him better” - Fans play matchmaker for Nico Carrillo’s impending arrival to stacked featherweight class

Nico Carrillo may have fallen short at ONE 170 last week, but many are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of his promising career.

The Scottish standout suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Nabil Anane in their clash for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, a bout that unfolded before a packed Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following the defeat, Carrillo announced his decision to move up to featherweight, citing significant struggles in making the bantamweight limit for his fight against Anane.

'King of the North' also pointed to his weight cut as a key factor in his inability to withstand the relentless offense of the towering Thai-Algerian.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As Carrillo prepares for his featherweight debut, ONE Championship ignited anticipates by posting a fan poll on potential opponents for his arrival in the division:

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

With the featherweight ranks boasting elite talents such as reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon, 'Smokin’' Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Bampara Kouyate and Luke Lessei, Carrillo’s transition promises to shake up an already stacked weight class.

Nico Carrillo may have to wait before gunning for featherweight gold

However, it may take time before Nico Carrillo gets included in the world title picture at featherweight.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a potential challenger on the horizon — one who made a thunderous statement at ONE 170.

Bampara Kouyate’s electrifying performance against Jo Nattawut sent shockwaves through the division. Ranked No. 4 heading into the bout, the French-Malian spitfire demolished Nattawut in under a round, vaulting past both him and Sitthichai in the rankings to claim the No. 2 spot.

With momentum on his side, Kouyate now appears to be the possible frontrunner for a shot at Tawanchai later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.