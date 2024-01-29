"Fellas, We got a Japanese Masvidal" - Fans react to Takaya Suzuki's four-second "cheap shot" KO with a flying knee 

Fans have reacted to Takaya Suzuki's four-second KO of his opponent with a flying knee.

This past Saturday, Suzuki took part in a Shooto event in Tokyo, Japan, and took on Yuichi Miyagi. The stunning finish came just four seconds into the fight.

As the opening bell rang, Miyagi appeared to open the bout by offering a touch of gloves. However, Suzuki leaped forward with a swift flying knee to knock his opponent out. Take a look at the clip below:

As the clip went viral on the internet, fans were quick to make their opinions heard. While some drew comparisons between Suzuki's flying knee to that of Jorge Masvidal's flying knee KO of Ben Askren, others criticized him for showing a lack of sportsmanship. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I would never go for another glove touch at the start of the round if I was on the receiving end of that."

"Cheap shot he came to touch the glove"

"Fellas, we got a Japanese Masvidal"

Fan reactions to Takaya Suzuki's KO

What is Takaya Suzuki's professional MMA record?

Takaya Suzuki is fairly new to the world of MMA. The 19-year-old started his amateur career in 2021, and after three wins in three bouts on the amateur circuit, he made his professional debut in 2022.

Suzuki didn't have the start he would have expected in his professional MMA career as he suffered a second-round defeat at the hands of Kaito Yoshimura. Despite losing his first pro bout, he bounced back with an impressive victory against Koki Hirasawa later in the same year.

In his first bout of 2023, Suzuki defeated Kaito Oda via majority decision. Since then, the Japanese MMA star has fought three times, winning all three bouts via first-round finishes, earning victories over Shunsuke Kubota, Kazumasa Kanai, and most recently, Yuichi Miyagi.

With a record professional record of 5-1 at the age of 19, Suzuki certainly has a lot of potential. With his latest finish, expect bigger organizations to be keeping an eye on him going forward.