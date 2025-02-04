Fiery strawweight Muay Thai clash between Japanese phenom Nadaka Yoshinari and Thai destroyer Rak Erawan added to ONE 172

The marquee ONE Championship event in Japan in March has taken further form with Japanese phenom Nadaka Yoshinari among those recently added to see action.

Yoshinari, 24, touted as the best Muay Thai fighter right now from the 'Land of the Rising Sun', is set to make his global debut at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

He is going up against Thai fighter Rak Erawan in an atomweight Muay Thai clash:

"Debut of a PHENOM 🏆 Former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion Nadaka Yoshinari arrives in ONE against fellow former Lumpinee king Rak in an atomweight Muay Thai duel on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang! Will the Japanese star dazzle his home fans?⁠" ONE wrote in an Instagram post trumpeting the showdown.

Nadaka Yoshinari is one of the latest signings of ONE Championship from Japan. He is a former WBC and WMC Muay Thai world champion and the current Rajadamnern Muay Thai world champion. The Japanese fighter seeks to continue his success now in the 'Home of Martial Arts'.

Out to frustrate him in his ONE debut is Rak, 23, who has been part of the promotion since March 2023 and has compiled a winning record of 5-3.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, check out watch.onefc.com.

Two more Japanese fighters join Nadaka Yoshinari in making ONE debut

Apart from Nadaka Yoshinari, two more Japanese fighters are set to make their ONE Championship debut at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Joining him are Kaito Ono and Ryusei Kumagai, who are featured in the marquee event, which will mark the second straight year that the promotion is holding a live on-ground show in Japan.

Ono, 27, is a former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, known for his punching power. He is up against veteran ONE campaigner Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a featherweight kickboxing match. Entering the contest, Ono has won five straight.

23-year-old Ryusei, meanwhile, is a rising Japanese star, who boasts of an explosive and exciting fighting style that has made him one of the fighters of note in the Japanese Muay Thai scene. He is taking on Thai KO artist Suriyanlek Por Yenying in a 132-pound catchweight joust.

Other Japanese superstars seeing action at ONE 172 are Takeru Segawa in the headlining match, Masaaki Noiri, Yuta Wakamatsu, Shinya Aoki and Hiroki Akimoto.

