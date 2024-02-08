"Fight announcement next week" - Cris Cyborg set to return to Boxing with "no opportunities" to return to PFL or Bellator

Cris Cyborg is charting a return to the boxing ring. Expressing frustration over the lack of fight schedules from both PFL and Bellator in the first half of 2024, Cyborg took to social media to announce her decision.

This decision comes after PFL announced its upcoming events, including the PFL vs. Bellator Champions card, which did not feature Cyborg. Furthermore, the recent signing of Kayla Harrison with the UFC creates uncertainty about the highly anticipated clash between her and Cyborg under the PFL-Bellator acquisition.

Taking to her official X handle, Cyborg wrote:

"With no opportunities to return to @PFLMMA or @BellatorMMA during the first half of 2024 I will be announcing my return to the sport of Boxing with a fight announcement next week."

Cris Cyborg's post:

Cris Cyborg claims she accepted the PFL vs. Bellator fight with Kayla Harrison, but the deal fell through

The highly anticipated clash between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison might be further off than ever, as Cyborg has revealed she accepted a fight against Harrison on the historic PFL vs. Bellator card last month, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Appearing on Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith, Cyborg stated that PFL contacted her over Christmas with the offer to face Harrison on the Feb 24 event:

"You know, supposed to be my name there against Kayla Harrison. Peter from PFL contacted us during Christmas and said, 'Cris, would you like to fight against Kayla Harrison at the next event?' We said yes, we've already been working and training for this fight. They said, 'OK, we're going to send you the contract, you'll know the date, you'll know where. I said we just had my boxing fight, but we agreed. So, I think the other side didn't agree because they never sent the contract."

Cyborg's interview:

