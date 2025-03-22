“Fight for your family” - Yuya Wakamatsu looking to showcase the true values of Japanese martial arts vs Adriano Moraes 

Bushido isn't just a pop culture gimmick. For Yuya Wakamatsu, it's how he fights and how he lives.

Ad

As he prepares to face Adriano Moraes at ONE 172, the 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu is bringing more than just skills into the cage.

"Also, I would be able to show the audience that people can change and improve," he said. "I consider this as a good opportunity to prove these things to the world."

A win would be the ultimate outcome for him, but it would be meaningless without the philosophy he stands for. In this fight, he's going in to demonstrate the values that shaped his martial arts journey.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Bushido is the form and respect for others, so it’s the spirit of the respect for the discipline. This, in my view, also is to put all the effort to go grab the win and do everything despite scars and damages, as well as to fight for your family."

Ad

“I have to give everything” - Yuya Wakamatsu out to prove his bushido spirit in world title redux against Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

With two men fighting with pride on the line and love for family driving them forward, ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang promises to be a high-stakes event.

Ad

For Yuya Wakamatsu, it's a test of everything he's built himself on.

"It's really just a battle with myself," he said. "I have to give everything to get this world title, as if this is the last chance. By becoming a world champion myself, I can prove that Japanese fighters with the bushido spirit are the strongest."

ONE 172 promises to be a star-studded affair as 14 world-class fighters, each with their distinct driving forces pushing them forward, put everything on the line for their dreams. Watch it live on PPV at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.