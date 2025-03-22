  • home icon
  "Fight for your family" - Yuya Wakamatsu looking to showcase the true values of Japanese martial arts vs Adriano Moraes 

“Fight for your family” - Yuya Wakamatsu looking to showcase the true values of Japanese martial arts vs Adriano Moraes 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 22, 2025 00:56 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu (left) and Adriano Moraes (right)
Yuya Wakamatsu (left) and Adriano Moraes (right)

Bushido isn't just a pop culture gimmick. For Yuya Wakamatsu, it's how he fights and how he lives.

As he prepares to face Adriano Moraes at ONE 172, the 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu is bringing more than just skills into the cage.

"Also, I would be able to show the audience that people can change and improve," he said. "I consider this as a good opportunity to prove these things to the world."

A win would be the ultimate outcome for him, but it would be meaningless without the philosophy he stands for. In this fight, he's going in to demonstrate the values that shaped his martial arts journey.

"Bushido is the form and respect for others, so it’s the spirit of the respect for the discipline. This, in my view, also is to put all the effort to go grab the win and do everything despite scars and damages, as well as to fight for your family."
“I have to give everything” - Yuya Wakamatsu out to prove his bushido spirit in world title redux against Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

With two men fighting with pride on the line and love for family driving them forward, ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang promises to be a high-stakes event.

For Yuya Wakamatsu, it's a test of everything he's built himself on.

"It's really just a battle with myself," he said. "I have to give everything to get this world title, as if this is the last chance. By becoming a world champion myself, I can prove that Japanese fighters with the bushido spirit are the strongest."

ONE 172 promises to be a star-studded affair as 14 world-class fighters, each with their distinct driving forces pushing them forward, put everything on the line for their dreams. Watch it live on PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
