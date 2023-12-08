Fight fans rejoice: PPV costs reduced for blockbuster 'Day of Reckoning' card featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

Boxing fans have been reacting to the news that the upcoming 'Day of Reckoning' pay-per-view, featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, is set to have it's prices slashed worldwide.

The event will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 23 and features one of the most stacked boxing cards in recent years. The headliners for the show will be some of the biggest stars in the sport, as Deontay Wilder takes on Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua faces Otto Wallin.

Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that he would like the PPV to be accessible for almost everybody around the globe.

He then laid out a new pricing guide for countries that are broadcasting the event:

"We want all boxing fans to be able to join this evening with us, so we have requested that all of our broadcast partners reduce the Pay per view to these prices to offer exceptional value for the fans : US + Canada: 39.99 USD, UK: 19.99 GBP, Rest of the World: 21.99 USD"

Fans have been reacing to the news of the price cuts, with many praising the decision for such a big event. One fan wrote:

"Not bad tbf some great fights gotta be worth £20?"

Another wrote:

"This actually is good for boxing!"

One fan even stated they would now be purchasing a PPV for the first time:

"I am buying one for the first time in my life😂😂😂"

Francis Ngannou willing to face Anthony Joshua next

Francis Ngannou has revealed he'd be open to facing Anthony Joshua the next time he steps into a boxing ring.

'The Predator' stunned the world with his performance against Tyson Fury back in October, going the distance with the linear heavyweight champion. While he came up short on the night, Ngannou's stock in boxing has risen massively and he has seen himself enter boxing's top 10 rankings in the heavyweight division.

In a recent interview with Club Shay Shay, the former UFC champion stated that he's willing to fight either Deontay Wilder or 'AJ' next. He said:

"Of course, I am willing to fight him [Anthony Joshua]. Even Tyson Fury said he'd knock me out and Tyson is better than Anthony Joshua. What do I care about what people say? I'll fight him [AJ] in anything that he wants."

Catch Ngannou's comments here (2:30):