  "Fight the golden boys" - Johan Ghazali expects to see more of fellow flyweight phenoms Freddie Haggerty, Estupinan twins

“Fight the golden boys” - Johan Ghazali expects to see more of fellow flyweight phenoms Freddie Haggerty, Estupinan twins

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 31, 2025 06:25 GMT
Freddie Haggerty, Estupinan Twins, Johan Ghazali in the center
Freddie Haggerty, Estupinan Twins, Johan Ghazali in the center

At just 18, Johan Ghazali isn’t easing his way through the flyweight ranks—he wants the hardest fights now. The Malaysian-American returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen, where he’ll face Diego Paez in a U.S. primetime Muay Thai bout on June 6, live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the event, “Jojo” made it clear that he’s already eyeing the division’s most hyped rising stars:

"If I could choose my next fights, I want to fight the golden boys," he said. "I want to fight Freddie. I want to fight the Estupinans [Johan and Jordan]. Johan’s brother is pretty good."

The fighters he’s calling out, Freddie Haggerty and the Estupinan twins, represent the new wave: fast, technical, and building highlight reels early. Ghazali isn’t waiting for the perfect time. He wants them now, while the spotlight’s still rising.

“I want to fight that old guy” - Rising star Johan Ghazali says veterans Denis Puric, Jacob Smith are still on his radar

But Johan Ghazali hasn’t forgotten about the smith-still-radar" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">veterans either. He’s still got unfinished business in mind when it comes to fighters like Denis Puric and Jacob Smith, two experienced names who’ve been holding the line in the flyweight division.

"I want to fight that old guy, Denis Puric," he said. "I’ve always been thinking of Denis Puric. I really want to fight him. And Jacob Smith, why not? I think these are the names I’d like to face in my coming fights. Also, these are the names I believe people want to see me fight."
For now, though, his focus is locked on Paez. It’s Ghazali’s ninth appearance in ONE and a chance to bounce back strong after a tough outing against Johan Estupinan. A win on June 6 could put him right back in the mix with the names he’s chasing.

"But, for now, I'm only focused on getting the win here."

Watch ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video with an active subscription.

