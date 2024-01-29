"Fight Island was cool, but Fight Yacht would be cooler" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares witty response to Michael Chandler's 'yacht' jibe 

UFC superstar Conor McGregor hit back at a recent jibe Michael Chandler took at him. Chandler questioned why McGregor could not return to fight at UFC 300 after a hiatus of over two years and challenged him to "get off the yacht."

Chandler took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I get it. He’s coming off an injury, so that said, now that @TheNotoriousMMA is healthy…the question is, why wouldn’t it be #ufc300 ? It’s been 2.5 years… Get off the yacht kid…"

McGregor immediately hit back and doubled down on his commitment mentioning that his yacht is equipped with a gym. He simply said:

"Yacht has gym"

Check out the interaction between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler below:

Fans reacted to McGregor's witty response and expressed their interest in seeing a fight card on the yacht.

One user wrote:

"Can we get a UFC Fight Yacht event? Fight island was cool,but Fight Yacht would be even cooler. Build an octagon on a giant yacht."

Others added to McGregor's reply, speculating on his next matchup and questioning his desire to get back into the octagon with comments like:

"Yacht has a gym with a phone in it. The UFC is using that special phone, to negotiate a UFC 300 match between Connor and Nate Diaz."

"What's really going on here, champ? Losing motivation to fight? Contracts not big enough? No disrespect meant but, I wouldn't be motivated if I had a yacht with a gym on it either."

Others applauded the hilarious reply, saying things like:

"you tell that brokie"

"10-7"

"MC Gregor Fast boat has everything included Lambo, Gym …Fully loaded"

Check out some of the top comments below:

Fans react to McGregor's retort to Chandler. [via X]

Chael Sonnen blasts Conor McGregor for his latest training video

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen blasted Conor McGregor for a training video that recently made it's rounds on social media.

McGregor's team uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, TheMacLife, but Sonnen found issue with the lack of McGregor's visibility. Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel, said:

“Oh my goodness, guys, I’m watching the worst video I’ve ever seen produced by Conor... There’s a training video that is allegedly Conor McGregor sparring, I have to use the word allegedly. It looks nothing like him and his body is completely covered up. Conor has some very recognizable features, tattoos, none of which are showing. His face, which you cannot see. I can’t promise you that it’s Conor McGregor."

Sonnen also outlined the importance of training footage and compared the video production quality to his son's videography skills with an iPhone.

"My son is seven years old… He plays with my iPhone… And he likes to make movies, his movies are better than this.”

Check out the training video below:

Check out his comments below (1:19):