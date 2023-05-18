Despite being signed to two different promotions, Francis Ngannou isn't closing the door on a fight with Jon Jones.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou addressed whether he still wants to fight Jones and how it could even be possible at this point. He mentioned that a heavyweight clash would need to be a cross-promotion between the PFL and UFC:

"I will be ready in 2-3 months from that moment that they agree with that [cross-promotion fight]. That's the way they will do it now. It has to be a cross-promotion." [1:26 - 1:38]

'The Predator' also brought up that he has always requested a fight with the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, but it never materialized. He mentioned that he would have no hesitation accepting that fight, saying:

"I always claim for this Jon Jones fight, I always wanted Jon Jones fight and they seem like not to want to make this Jon Jones fight happen. They say he should move down to 185[lbs] instead of moving up to 265[lb]...until they like want to use Jon Jones as leverage to play me." [1:49 - 2:13]

It will be interesting to see whether Jones can pursuade Dana White into agreeing to a cross-promotion, as a bout with Ngannou would be an intriguing superfight that fans have wanted to see.

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones involved in back-and-forth on social media

It didn't take long for Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones to get involved in a back-and-forth on social media after the former UFC heavyweight champion officially joined the PFL.

It stemmed from the announcement video that the PFL posted to their social media accounts with 'The Predator' referring to himself as the 'baddest man on the planet.' Jones took a jab at him and tweeted that he waited to join a new promotion before making that claim, writing:

"Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol"

The former heavyweight champion simply responed and invited Jones to meet him to find out, writing:

"Then cross the street"

