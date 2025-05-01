"Fight week prep" - MMA superstar Robert Whittaker backing Isi Fitikefu in looming barnburner vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Isi Fitikefu is set to enter the most pivotal bout of his promising career under the ONE Championship banner with a familiar face in his corner. Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker has traveled to Bangkok, Thailand, to support the Australian-Tongan bruiser as he squares off with ex-ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Whittaker, affectionately known as 'Bobby Knuckles,' shared a photo of himself alongside Fitikefu in the hotel's training room, showing their final preparations as they gear up for a high-stakes clash with the hard-hitting Swede.

The caption read:

"Fight week prep with @isidoxz"

Fitikefu is riding a huge wave of momentum in the world's largest martial arts organization, having secured impressive victories in two of his last outings.

If he can capitalize on his opportunity against Kadestam, 'Doxz' could find himself in prime position for a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world title — currently held by two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee.

However, Fitikefu is fully aware that a victory over Kadestam would not be served on a silver platter. He said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"He's dangerous, and I like fights that because it sort of excites me, makes you nervous but excited at the same time. Like, it gives you butterflies in your stomach because you know you're gonna get the best. And when the test is higher, then you rise to the occasion as well."

Isi Fitikefu honored to face Zebaztian Kadestam

Isi Fitikefu is never one to shy away from a challenge, which is why he's both honored and excited to figure in a step-up competition opposite Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31.

Fitikefu stated:

"I just want to beat the best guys. I want to beat the best guys ever. He's one of the best — he's a former champ. And he's one of the best everywhere."

ONE Fight Night 31 emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, and the event is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

