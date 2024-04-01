"Fight of the year" - Internet bows down after barnburner Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke clash ends in split draw

Fabio Wardley put his British, Commonwealth, WBA Continental, and WBO European heavyweight titles on the line when he faced Frazer Clarke on Sunday. The bout drew plenty of praise from fans after ending in a split draw. Michael Benson of talkSPORT labeled the bout as brilliant, tweeting:

"️‼️ Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke is scored a split DRAW. Absolutely brilliant fight."

@boxingkingdom14 went one step further, calling it a contender for Fight of the Year:

"Fight of the year contender here! #WardleyClarke"

@KeithMasonAK claimed it was the best heavyweight bout he has seen in a while:

"Best HW fight Ive watched in a long long time. Boxers are a different breed"

@owen02_ wants to see the fighters run it back:

"Fair result. Run that fight back next 100%."

@yorkhospball stated:

"Incredible fight. Don’t get how Foster scored it so wide with a knockdown and point deduction but neither deserved to lose after that. Brilliant effort from both fighters 🥊"

@TrouserdogSCFC questioned fans who believed it wasn't the right result:

"How on earth can anyone say either fighter was 'robbed' ? At most there was one round in it either way."

@DhammondDale believes it was the best bout featuring two British fighters in some time:

"Definitely best all British in many years"

@reelitrod praised both fighters for displaying heart:

"great heart from both"

Kell Brook praises Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke after Fight of the Year contender

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke earned plenty of praise following their 12-round back-and-forth battle, ultimately ending in a split draw. Kell Brook, who was on hand at The O2 Arena in London for the bout, offered plenty of praise. Speaking to Faisal Khan of Lights Out Boxing, the former IBF welterweight champion stated:

"It's one of the best British and Commonwealth heavyweight [title fights] I've seen in all [my] life. Blood and guts we've seen tonight. Frazer, we've seen he has some bottle. We've seen that he had to push at times. You know, it was an amazing fight from round one... I thought Wardley might have nicked it, to be honest with you, with the knockdowns and the action in the fight, but I don't know. I think that Frazer, he won the early rounds so you can't argue with [the] draw so let's see it again."

Clarke has already called for a rematch, blaming himself for his inability to capture the British, Commonwealth, WBA Continental, and WBO European heavyweight titles. After a very entertaining first fight, there will likely be far more attention around a rematch if both sides agree to clash once again.