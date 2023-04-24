Fighter's late night NSFW message to female MMA reporter sparks outrage among fans

MMA reporter and journalist Amy Kaplan took to Twitter to share some controversial news that has caused uproar amongst fans.

Kaplan put out a tweet stating that she received some unsettling messages from an MMA fighter, although she refused to name him.

"Woke up to a DM from a fighter (that was sent in the middle of the night) of him masturbating. Completely unprovoked. Do men think this way of initiating a conversation actually works??"

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Woke up to a DM from a fighter (that was sent in the middle of the night) of him masturbating. Completely unprovoked.



Do men think this way of initiating a conversation actually works?? Woke up to a DM from a fighter (that was sent in the middle of the night) of him masturbating. Completely unprovoked. Do men think this way of initiating a conversation actually works??

When fans caught wind of this and brought it up with Kaplan, she replied:

"There's no benefit whatsoever to me in outing this person. They have been spoken to, reported, and blocked. It's not my responsibility to teach this man a lesson."

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 @GauravA35696607 There's no benefit whatsoever to me in outing this person. They have been spoken to, reported, and blocked. It's not my responsibility to teach this man a lesson. @GauravA35696607 There's no benefit whatsoever to me in outing this person. They have been spoken to, reported, and blocked. It's not my responsibility to teach this man a lesson.

She maintained her stance on not identifying the fighter, and some fans began to say that she was lying. To this, she further responded, posting a screenshot of the conversation with the name and the picture the fighter sent, and stating "and since you all think I am lying."

Journalist refuses to identify the fighter, fans fall on both sides of the issue

Kaplan refused to identify the fighter, and stayed firm. To this, fans on Twitter expressed mixed reactions.

One user @PowerfulOD suggested it may be a mistake, and said:

"Not being snarky, is it possible that was meant for someone else, maybe a gf or someone else? We’ve all texted someone accidentally. Granted, never a photo like this, but that can happen from time to time. Multitasking can be hard (no pun intended)."

PowerfulOD @PowerfulOD @PhotoAmy33



We’ve all texted someone accidentally. Granted, never a photo like this, but that can happen from time to time.



Multitasking can be hard (no pun intended). @GauravA35696607 Not being snarky, is it possible that was meant for someone else, maybe a gf or someone else?We’ve all texted someone accidentally. Granted, never a photo like this, but that can happen from time to time.Multitasking can be hard (no pun intended). @PhotoAmy33 @GauravA35696607 Not being snarky, is it possible that was meant for someone else, maybe a gf or someone else?We’ve all texted someone accidentally. Granted, never a photo like this, but that can happen from time to time.Multitasking can be hard (no pun intended).

Another user @OldRustyCohle suggested that it may be UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, who is a very polarizing and highly controversial figure. He said:

"Strickland gonna Strickland."

Some fans thought that Kaplan was in the wrong. One user, @MMAchaps, said:

"All I know is that Amy Kaplan is enabling whoever sent this picture to be able to do it again."

CHAPLIN @MMAchaps @sugarcane_mma @kevosmokesgas @HeadLocksUFC @PhotoAmy33 @GauravA35696607 All I know is that Amy Kaplan is enabling whoever sent this picture to be able to do it again. @sugarcane_mma @kevosmokesgas @HeadLocksUFC @PhotoAmy33 @GauravA35696607 All I know is that Amy Kaplan is enabling whoever sent this picture to be able to do it again.

Finally, Kaplan also highlighted that this sort of treatment of women, fighters or otherwise, was extremely commonplace in the sport. In fact, she commented on the sexual harassment, and said:

"This is a daily thing for me in MMA. I've had to interview people who have raped women, beat their wives, etc."

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 @bigbruinsenergy This is a daily thing for me in MMA. I've had to interview people who have raped women, beat their wives, etc. @bigbruinsenergy This is a daily thing for me in MMA. I've had to interview people who have raped women, beat their wives, etc.

Poll : 0 votes