Fighter set to drop to light heavyweight at UFC 289

According to reports, UFC heavyweight staple and contender Chris Daukaus will be dropping down to light heavyweight at UFC 289. Daukaus' opponent will be Khalil Rountree Jr., MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter said on Twitter:

"Chris Daukaus is moving to light heavyweight to face Khalil Rountree at UFC 289 per a release"

Daukaus has dropped three on the trot at heavyweight, losing by finish to Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. A rather small-sized heavyweight, a move down could reignite his career.

That being said, Daukaus may be fighting for his place on the UFC roster given his recent run of form. With that in mind, he doesn't have an easy opponent welcoming him to light heavyweight.

Khalil Rountree Jr. is riding a three-fight win-streak, including his brutal demolition of Karl Roberson, which was extremely impressive. He has shown a lot of evolution in his game since his UFC debut, and will present Daukaus with a number of threats on the feet.

Watch as Khalil Rountree Jr. demolishes Karl Roberson:

UFC 289 to feature Chris Daukaus vs Khalil Rountree, and headlined by Nunes-Pena 3

While Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus will fight on the card, it will be headlined by a trilogy bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

In their first fight, Pena pulled off one of the all-time great upsets in MMA when she submitted Nunes. The odds were astronomical, with Nunes being an overwhelming favourite.

Pena's pressure, however, caused Nunes to fatigue in just the second round, and Pena ended up submitting her via rear-naked choke after peppering her with jabs.

Watch Julianna Pena face Amanda Nunes for the first time:

In their rematch, Amanda Nunes was dominant, just as she had been over the division for a long time before the first fight. Now, the pair are 1-1 and look to settle the score once and for all, with the UFC Women's bantamweight belt on the line.

They will fight on June 10th in Vancouver, Canada. Lightweights Beneil Dariush and former champ, Charles Oliveira were set to co-main the card, but the latter pulled out due to injury.

Other notable names on the card include Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, who takes on Brazilian wildman, Michel Pereira.

