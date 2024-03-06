“Finally the world gets to see it” - Andrew Tate and brother Tristan unveil brand new $3M Pagani purchase

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate recently introduced their latest acquisition: a breathtaking Pagani.

The polarizing social media influencer brothers took to X and claimed that they had purchased the Pagani Utopia, a hypercar valued at approximately $3 million.

'Cobra' reacted to a montage video of the car:

"Stop asking. Yes, I have one."

Check out Andrew Tate's post below:

Subsequently, the younger Tate sibling also responded to the same video and asserted that they had placed an order for the luxury vehicle a year ago:

"Finally, the world gets to see it. I saw it a year ago when Andrew and I ordered ours. Behold."

Check out Tristan Tate's post below:

The Pagani Utopia, a successor to the iconic Huayra, is a high-performance hypercar equipped with the V12 engine developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. This modern marvel boasts a 6-liter displacement and twin-turbo forced induction, delivering 864 horsepower and 808 pounds per foot of torque.

99 units of the closed coupé model are slated for production, with potential open and track variants also in consideration. All 99 coupés have already been allocated to customers, with the initial delivery taking place in October 2023.

How many supercars does Andrew Tate own?

Andrew Tate boasts a fleet of supercars in his collection, often showcasing them in his social media content.

'Cobra' takes pride in owning the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, a standout among the numerous supercars in his collection. This specific car has garnered global acclaim for being recognized as the fastest and most powerful sports car globally, boasting an impressive top speed exceeding 300 miles per hour. With a hefty price tag of approximately $5.2 million, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport symbolizes opulence.

Interestingly, Tate's renowned phrase "What color is your Bugatti?” was among the handful of elements that propelled him to viral fame.

Check out Andrew Tate's phrase below:

The Tate brothers jointly share a garage packed with over 50 exceptionally distinctive vehicles, boasting an impressive lineup of prestigious automobile brands, including Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, BMW, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and many others.

