“Finding out his wife was f*cking around, while [he was] overseas” - UFC star Justin Gaethje’s NSFW attack on US presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Justin Gaethje is evidently not a fan of 2024 US presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Beginning the exchange, Haley quote tweeted a response to Donald Trump's cryptic comments about her at a press conference in South Carolina. Commenting on his Republican rival, Trump mocked Haley for her husband being 'gone' and absent from her campaign.

Haley was quick to note that her husband, Michael Haley, is currently deployed while claiming Trump 'has no business being Commander in Chief.'

Expand Tweet

However, Gaethje fired back at the lone 2024 female Republican presidential candidate on Feb. 11 via X/Twitter. Dismissing Haley's critical tweet of Trump, he brought up old accusations of the politician's alleged infidelity with her husband Michael.

In an NSFW rant, the UFC BMF champion slighted Haley and accused her of 'disrespecting' her husband by 'f****** around while [he was] overseas' as an active officer.

Expand Tweet

Gaethje referenced the recently resurfaced scandal surrounding Haley's alleged ethical disposition, with sources reportedly informing DailyMail.com that the former South Carolina governor had a sexual extramarital affair with two men she worked closely with.

The accusations originated in 2008, prior to Haley's stint as governor, and the now-presidential candidate has continued to deny any wrongdoing. Michael and Nikki Haley are still married as of Feb. 11.

Justin Gaethje and Belal Muhammad participate in celebrity flag football game

Justin Gaethje may be preparing for what could potentially be his most violent fight to date but that has not stopped him from enjoying his life.

On Feb. 8, Gaethje joined Belal Muhammad as a participant in a celebrity flag football game put together by Celebrity Sweat. The two fighters opposed each other as Gaethje joined Team McGrady — led by former NBA star Tracy McGrady — while Muhammad played for Team RG3, led by NFL analyst Robert Griffin III.

Though his team did not win the game, Justin Gaethje had his moment in the contest, catching a touchdown in the first half.

Expand Tweet

Beginning in 2000, the Feb. 8 game during Super Bowl week was the 24th annual edition of the flag football challenge.

Now returning to traditional training camp, Gaethje will meet Max Holloway on April 13 in what is currently expected to be the co-main event of UFC 300.