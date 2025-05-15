"Finish our business" - Jonathan Di Bella demands Prajanchai prioritize world title unification bout over Takeru dream fight

Jonathan Di Bella thinks Prajanchai needs to focus on the task at hand.

Ad

In March, Di Bella scored a big win over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172, capturing the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship and setting the stage for a title unification clash with reigning two-sport titleholder Prajanchai.

However, Prajanchai has recently gone on record, lobbying for a dream match against former three-division K-1 king Takeru Segawa.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Prajanchai vs. Takeru is an undeniably exciting matchup, Di Bella believes Prajanchai needs to step up and settle their business before moving on to other endeavors. On being asked by Nick Atkin, if their title unification bout should be Prajanchai's main focus, Di Bella said:

"Yes, 100 percen. I agree with that. I understand him wanting to go up a division.

"But we have to first finish our business, and then he can go and fight Takeru. So yeah, our fight should happen first, then he can do whatever he wants."

Ad

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella wants a shot at redemption, while Prajanchai seems ready to move on

Of course, a champion vs. champion showdown between Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella wouldn't be their first time meeting on martial arts' biggest global stage.

The pair previously met at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year, with Prajanchai handing Di Bella his first career loss.

Ad

Ad

Since then, Di Bella has bounced back with a couple of impressive victories over Rui Botelho and Sam-A, the latter of which earned him the interim strawweight kickboxing crown.

Already holding a win over Di Bella, it's understandable why Prajanchai would want to pursue other fights, but after turning in two dominant performances, the Canadian-Italian kickboxer has more than earned his shot at redemption.

Do you want to see Di Bella and Prajanchai run it back in 2025?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Friday Fights 68 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.