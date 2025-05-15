  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Finish our business" - Jonathan Di Bella demands Prajanchai prioritize world title unification bout over Takeru dream fight

"Finish our business" - Jonathan Di Bella demands Prajanchai prioritize world title unification bout over Takeru dream fight

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 15, 2025 23:37 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Jonathan Di Bella thinks Prajanchai needs to focus on the task at hand.

Ad

In March, Di Bella scored a big win over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172, capturing the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship and setting the stage for a title unification clash with reigning two-sport titleholder Prajanchai.

However, Prajanchai has recently gone on record, lobbying for a dream match against former three-division K-1 king Takeru Segawa.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Prajanchai vs. Takeru is an undeniably exciting matchup, Di Bella believes Prajanchai needs to step up and settle their business before moving on to other endeavors. On being asked by Nick Atkin, if their title unification bout should be Prajanchai's main focus, Di Bella said:

"Yes, 100 percen. I agree with that. I understand him wanting to go up a division.
"But we have to first finish our business, and then he can go and fight Takeru. So yeah, our fight should happen first, then he can do whatever he wants."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Jonathan Di Bella wants a shot at redemption, while Prajanchai seems ready to move on

Of course, a champion vs. champion showdown between Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella wouldn't be their first time meeting on martial arts' biggest global stage.

The pair previously met at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year, with Prajanchai handing Di Bella his first career loss.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Since then, Di Bella has bounced back with a couple of impressive victories over Rui Botelho and Sam-A, the latter of which earned him the interim strawweight kickboxing crown.

Already holding a win over Di Bella, it's understandable why Prajanchai would want to pursue other fights, but after turning in two dominant performances, the Canadian-Italian kickboxer has more than earned his shot at redemption.

Do you want to see Di Bella and Prajanchai run it back in 2025?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Friday Fights 68 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications