“Finish the business” - Jonathan Di Bella says Prajanchai must rematch him first before entertaining flyweight aspirations 

Jonathan Di Bella urged two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai to resolve their rivalry first before talking about other challenges. The double champion is coming off a successful world title defense of his ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 28 last February against Ellis Badr Barboza.

It was one of the best performances of the Thai's decorated career, as he stopped the British mauler via TKO and even collected a massive $100,000 performance bonus bounty.

Still riding high after that epic victory, Prajanchai has expressed his desire for bigger challenges. The PK Saenchai affiliate has talked about mixed rules bouts, super fights, and going up a weight class to fight the best 135-pound strikers in the world.

Jonathan Di Bella took offense at Prajanchai's plans, especially after he captured the interim strawweight kickboxing world title last March at ONE 172.

As far as the Italian-Canadian slugger is concerned, the 30-year-old owes him a world title unification rematch. Di Bella told Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"I believe he’s a legend and [I want to] finish the business before he wants to go to other divisions and move on to other fighters."

Jonathan Di Bella accepts Chatri's challenge to reveal his killer instinct

Jonathan Di Bella has beaten some of the best 125-pound strikers on the planet in his 4-1 run in the home of martial arts.

While the Team Di Bella Kickboxing superstar has displayed technical mastery and striking fluidity, Chatri Sityodtong believes he has yet to unlock his full potential.

According to the ONE Chairman and CEO, Di Bella must display an urgency to finish off his opponents if he wants to be considered as one of the best in the world.

In the same interview, the interim strawweight kickboxing king acknowledged the boss' challenge and vowed to reveal his true killer instinct.

"I’ve fought a lot of top guys, too, but I believe he sees potential in me being a superstar. And I believe he just sees me lacking the knockouts to make it into a superstar."

Watch the full interview:

