"Finished as a boxer" - Fans sound the death knell on Deontay Wilder's waning career after crushing KO defeat against Zhilei Zhang

For the third time in his last five fights, Deontay Wilder has suffered a violent knockout loss that drops him to 1-4 since 2020. Much like his last loss to Joseph Parker, fans were calling for the former WBC heavyweight champion to retire after the fight.

Once a feared knockout artist, 'The Bronze Bomber' owns an updated record of 43-4-1 after beginning his career at 42-0-1. The win for Zhilei Zhang was the fifth of the night for Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, sweeping the head-to-head event 10-0 against Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Fans were critical of the performance from Wilder, demanding the 38-year-old hang up his gloves. While some were congratulatory of his accomplished career, others were less forgiving.

One fan claimed Wilder is "finished" with the comment:

"Wilder is finished as a boxer"

Since losing the belt to Tyson Fury in 2020, most have been condemning the lack of technique and activity of the Alabama native. Per Compubox, Wilder landed just 15 total punches through 14 minutes, connecting at just a 16.8 percent clip.

Other fans commented:

"Wilder has never been a good fighter tbh, he has only patched up his career by fighting taxi drivers"

"Sad end for Wilder"

"Frank Warren 10-0? Eddie Hearn is finished"

View more fan reactions to Deontay Wilder's loss below:

Fans call for Deontay Wilder's retirement [via @michaelbensonn on X]

Watch Zhilei Zhang's knockout of Deontay Wilder to conclude Queensberry vs. Matchroom

In what could potentially be his final fight, Deontay Wilder suffered the quickest knockout loss of his 48-fight career.

From the beginning of the fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' was visibly timid, repeatedly allowing himself to get backed into the corner. The pressure he faced caused him to cover up multiple times while offering nothing in return.

Following a lackluster four rounds in which Zhilei Zhang established firm control, the Chinese heavyweight landed a counter right hook that spun Wilder around. The 41-year-old followed up the awkward sequence with another power shot that ended the night.

Check out Zhilei Zhang's knockout of Deontay Wilder below:

Zhang, who some also suggested to retire after his recent loss to Joseph Parker, put himself back into the picture to contend for a world championship. The win improved his record to 27-2-1 and prevented the first losing streak of his career.