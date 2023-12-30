"Bro finna send his kid off to fight Khamzat" - Wishes pour in from fans as Bo Nickal welcomes first child with wife Maddie 

Shortly after his UFC 300 fight announcement, Bo Nickal reported his own news of the birth of his first son.

Nickal announced on social media on Dec. 29 that he had a son with his wife, Maddie Nickal. The Nickal family shared pictures of their new addition in front of their Christmas tree two weeks after their third wedding anniversary.

Like her husband, Maddie Nickal also posted the news of the couple's son on her own Instagram. In Bo's post caption, he mentioned the name of their son, Ace, while joking that they were 'accepting six-figure NIL offers' for the young child.

Of those congratulating the new family included Mick Maynard, Dan Lambert, Abraham Kawa, Thiago Alves, and Mario Lopez.

Fans and fighters congratulated the couple on their new son while joking that Ace was already training in wrestling. They have also joked that Nickal would 'send his kid off to fight Khamzat.'

Fan reaction to Bo Nickal announcing the birth of his son [via @nobickal on Instagram].

While many played along with Nickal's joke of Ace's potential athletic future, the majority of the comment section was filled with congratulation wishes. Here are some fan comments below:

"So amazing 🥹❤️"

"Congrats brotha 🙌 can already tell he's gonna be a fighter"

"Congratulations and God bless your growing fam!!"

"Bros kid already a D1 wrestler"

"Ace already got 2 takedowns"

Similarly, fans also congratulated the couple on Maddie Nickal's announcement post.

View more fan reactions to Bo Nickal's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to the birth of Bo Nickal's son [via @nobickal on Instagram].

Who is Bo Nickal's wife, Maddie Nickal?

December has been an eventful month for the Nickal family as the athletic couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary and the birth of their first son just weeks apart.

Bo Nickal and his wife, Maddie, got married in 2020 after meeting at Penn State University where they were both Division I athletes. Nickal was a credentialed wrestler while his future wife — who was then known as Maddie Holmberg — was a member of the school's track and field team.

Since graduating from the school, Maddie Nickal has returned to the track and field program as a volunteer assistant coach.

Maddie Nickal has now devoted her time to being a nutrition coach and dietician for former female athletes like herself.