“Fire meets fire” – Danial Williams honored to face fellow knockout artist Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

Multi-sport athlete Danial Williams springs back to work this year with another potential banger against MMA rising star Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19.

The 30-year-old veteran has garnered a reputation for being an absolute warrior against the best of the best in ONE Championship, bringing the intimidation factor in all arenas, including MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

For the first time this year, Williams is set to return to the mixed martial arts world against another proven knockout artist in Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang, who, like Williams, has a proclivity to finish fights impressively.

Therefore, the prospect of exchanging leather with one of the meanest strikers in the strawweight MMA division has Williams jumping with excitement.

“It’s going to be an absolute banger,” Williams hyped. “Fire meets fire. Big respect to Lito. I’m so happy to get a match with him.”

‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams is currently experiencing a streak of bad luck after ending the last year with three major losses, including one MMA match and two kickboxing world title fights.

According to Williams, it’s the worst back-to-back losses he’s experienced throughout his 15-year career.

However, he remains optimistic. After making the right adjustments and improving the quality of his striking, Danial Williams is ready to win his next fight at all costs.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Danial Williams hopes to regain control and position in the MMA scene

Danial Williams hasn’t fought in the MMA sphere since ending a three-fight winning streak against another Filipino stalwart, Jeremy Miado, in October 2022.

For the entirety of 2023, the Perth native kept busy with scheduled kickboxing world title bouts against Thailand’s flyweight king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Italy’s Jonathan Di Bella, respectively.

Regrettably, Williams returned home empty-handed on both occasions. So, according to him, returning to MMA makes the most sense at this point in his career.

Speaking to Southern Cross Combat, Williams explained:

“Just feels like I'm back on track now. Just working on all the skills - it’s who I am.”