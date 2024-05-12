"First time I've seen this bloke's abs" - Fans abuzz over Tyson Fury's transformed physique for historic Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tyson Fury appears to be entering the biggest fight of his career in the best shape of his life. Just one week out from his upcoming undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Fury surprised fans with his physique on social media.

After two postponements, Fury and Usyk are scheduled to meet on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 'The Gypsy King' withdrew from the fight in February with a cut above his eye but shared his updated body image with his fans on Instagram, much to the shock and delight of his followers.

Captioning his post, Fury claimed he was "ready" to fight Usyk while tagging Turki Alalshikh, Frank Warren, and Top Rank Boxing.

Despite his greatness in the ring, Fury has been synonymous with fans for his ironic physique dissimilar to the stereotype of what typically a movie-like heavyweight champion would resemble, thus making his robust appearance stunning.

One fan joked that the photo was the "first time" they could see Fury's abdominal muscles, commenting:

"First time I've seen this bloke's abs"

"Happy to see you finally fit"

"Usyk is getting slept"

"Let's go champ, you got this"

"Usyk is too good for you doesn't matter how hard you train. Superior boxing skills win."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk start time

With the first unified heavyweight boxing world champion set to be crowned on May 18, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are primed to headline a blockbuster pay-per-view event in the biggest moment of their respective careers.

As the main event of the night, the two heavyweight champions are scheduled to walk out at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET / 10:10 p.m. GMT. The main card is scheduled to begin six hours earlier at 2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT.

The 'Ring of Fire' pay-per-view will be available for purchase worldwide on DAZN.