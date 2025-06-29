"Fixed fight" - Fans react as Jake Paul earns dominant win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul defeated former World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision on June 28. The pair battled it out at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California in a 10-round fight at cruiserweight. Paul's most recent win will help his push for a chance to compete for a boxing world title, as he extended his record to 12-1.
However, the result has been slammed by fans, many of whom believe that the fight was scripted. Paul dominated the early rounds of the fight before Chavez Jr. rallied back in the middle and later rounds. Theories have sprouted that the former WBC world champion was instructed to do so, with his game plan being heavily criticized by fans globally.
Following the conclusion of the event, broadcaster DAZN took to Instagram to share news of the result, writing:
"Jake is a GREAT boxer"
Catch the footage of Jake Paul's hand being raised below:
Fans flooded the comments section of the post, with plenty of criticism being directed the way of Paul and Chavez Jr., as one plainly wrote:
"Fixed fight"
Other fans were just as eager to accuse the fight of being rigged, writing:
"Wonder why Chavez waited 'til Round 7 to start throwing punches."
"Sure was a lot of discussions going on when they were holding each other."
Chavez Jr. is a horrible actor"
"I've seen better fights at a yoga class."
See more fan reactions below:
Reports have suggested that Paul could enter the rankings of the WBC as well as the World Boxing Association (WBA) following his win over the former champion.