Watch: FloGrappling releases part II of their documentary on ONE Championship fighter 'Buchecha'

Streaming website FlowGrappling recently released a documentary on ONE Championship heavyweight and jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. 'Buchecha', who faces Kang Ji Won at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, is considered 'the most successful jiu-jitsu competitor of all time'.

The 13-time jiu-jitsu world champion has won it all in submission grappling and has transitioned to MMA. His ONE Championship debut was against Anderson 'Braddock' Silva and things went just like everyone expected. 'Buchecha' decimated Silva on the ground without much resistance.

The documentary reveals the ups and downs of the storied grappling career of 'Buchecha'. He's had unforgettable matches with his rival, former jiu-jitsu world champ and now UFC middleweight Rodolfo Vieira. 'Buchecha' made the jump to MMA when he aligned himself with world-famous MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy. Beyond the staggering achievements in grappling, FlowGrappling reveals in candid fashion the human being behind the legend.

ONE Championship: Winter Warriors will showcase 'Buchecha' in his sophomore MMA fight

On December 3, 13-time jiu-jitsu world champion 'Buchecha' will face an undefeated knockout artist in 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won. The South Korean ONE Championship heavyweight behemoth has won all five of his fights via first-round knockouts. Won's list of victims includes great grapplers Mehdi Barghi and Amir Aliakbari. The 'Mighty Warrior' showed resilience against ground specialists and managed to pull off a knockout win.

MMA is a wildly different sport from submission grappling and we have seen many grappling champions get dominated in the cage. 'Buchecha' has to respect Won's power in order to get the fight where he wants it. The jiu-jitsu world champion has to dig deep into his bag of grappling tricks as Won would not be as easy to take down. Once the fight gets to the ground, however, a submission would not only be a possibility but rather an eventuality.

Tune in on December 3 to see the drama and action unfold.

