"Floyd is delusional af" - Fans roast Floyd Mayweather for claiming he's "the face of boxing" today over Muhammad Ali and other legends 

Fans have recently expressed their thoughts about the claims made by Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived. The American's boxing legacy is undeniable, since he retired with a perfect 50-0 record and defeated champions in five different weight divisions. His iconic win column is adorned with some of the greatest fighters of his era, like Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Diego Corrales, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Even though the Michigan-born boxer didn't have the most eye-catching style, he was the most watched fighter on pay-per-view after establishing himself with a villainous 'Money' persona in the later part of his career. Millions of people watched Mayweather's fights, and his many critics wished and prayed that the next fight would be the one to break his illustrious 0 record.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Mayweather made some intriguing statements about himself. He even said he was better than boxing legends like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Michael Benson, an online boxing editor at talkSPORT.com, announced the news on X and captioned the post:

''Floyd Mayweather: “I'm really still the face of boxing. I'm appreciative for guys like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard - so many guys who paved the way for me. But there's only one Floyd Mayweather. These fighters are not better than me.”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Floyd is delusional AF''

Another fan wrote:

''Floyd you destroyed boxing respectfully''

A fan stated that Mayweather is not even close to Mike Tyson, writing:

''Mike Tyson is still a bigger name than Mayweather, and he has been retired for almost 20 years.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Michael Benson's post on X

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 happening?

A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao has been rumored for years. Nearly a decade after their 'Fight of the Century,' the two legends are apparently going to run it back.

Even though there were rumors that the two were likely to fight in December of last year, they were unable to come to terms. However, 'Pacman' revealed that he was in fact in contact with Mayweather and that they were scheduled to square off on RIZIN in 2024.

Sadly, it is all fans know right now. It's worth mentioning that the fight has yet to be confirmed as either sanctioned or an exhibition. However, given the boxer's age, it's much more likely the latter.